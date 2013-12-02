* Offshore funds sell baht; intervention caution cuts losses * Indonesia sees $50 mln trade surplus in Oct * Philippine peso edges up on remittance inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Thailand's baht cratered to a 12-week low on Monday as anti-government protesters vowed to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, while the Indonesian rupiah outshone emerging Asian currencies after posting a surprise trade surplus. The baht earlier lost as much as 0.5 percent to 32.26 per dollar, its weakest since Sept 11, as offshore funds sold the currency amid the political turmoil. It recouped some of the losses as traders kept a wary eye over possible dollar-selling intervention by the central bank. Traders in Bangkok, however, said they have not spotted official sales of dollars yet. Thai protesters took to the streets to renew their fight to topple Shinawatra, prompting riot police to fire teargas and stun grenades for a second day outside her fortified office compound to keep them at bay. On Sunday, three people were killed in street clashes in Bangkok. The dollar/baht forward rates jumped with the one-month rate up 43.5 percent to 17.00, indicating more investors are trying to buy dollar forwards. "We may see more capital outflows on escalating political tensions. If the Fed tapering fears emerge again, the outflows may accelerate," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. . "The issue was initially purely political. But now it may hurt economic growth," Park said, adding the bath may test this year's low of 32.46. In November, foreign investors sold a combined net 84.2 billion baht ($2.62 billion) in Thai stocks and bonds. The growing political tensions saw the baht become the second-worst performing emerging Asian currency in November with a 3.1 percent loss against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. Most emerging Asian currencies advanced as final HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed China's factory activity maintained steady growth momentum in November. Still, the gains were tempered as investors awaited key U.S. economic data including November jobs on Friday for clues on when the Federal Reserve would start scaling back its stimulus. Nonfarm payrolls for November are expected to show an increase of 185,000 jobs last month, down from 204,000 in October, according to a Reuters survey of economists. "If a better number on nonfarm materializes, it may be the catalyst for a higher USD/JPY which adds to the upside in USD/Asia here," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Ji said he would sell emerging Asian currencies on rallies. RUPIAH The rupiah rose in both onshore and offshore markets as Indonesia reported a trade surplus of $50 million in October, led by unexpected growth in exports. Earlier, spot rupiah in the local market gained with the central bank spotted selling dollars to support the ailing currency and as foreign banks bought the Indonesian currency on dips, traders said. In offshore non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) markets, the rupiah extended gains after the data. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank introduced in May as part of a bid to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,946 rupiah per dollar, compared with Friday's 11,977. Jakarta shares rose more than 1 percent, outperforming most regional stocks. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose on increasing remittances inflows from overseas Filipino workers. "If all other things remain quiet, the inflows may drive dollar/peso lower in coming sessions," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. The Philippine currency may strengthen to 43.50 per dollar, the trader added. Some traders booked profits as they waited for the key U.S. economic indicators. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 102.42 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2536 1.2550 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.565 29.679 +0.39 Korean won 1058.10 1058.20 +0.01 Baht 32.16 32.11 -0.16 Peso 43.71 43.76 +0.11 Rupiah 11885.00 11955.00 +0.59 Rupee 62.29 62.44 +0.24 Ringgit 3.2215 3.2230 +0.05 Yuan 6.0927 6.0932 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 86.79 -15.19 Sing dlr 1.2536 1.2219 -2.53 Taiwan dlr 29.565 29.136 -1.45 Korean won 1058.10 1070.60 +1.18 Baht 32.16 30.61 -4.82 Peso 43.71 41.05 -6.09 Rupiah 11885.00 9630.00 -18.97 Rupee 62.29 54.99 -11.72 Ringgit 3.2215 3.0580 -5.08 Yuan 6.0927 6.2303 +2.26 ($1 = 32.1100 Thai baht) ($1 = 32.1100 Thai baht) (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK, Masayuki Kitano and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)