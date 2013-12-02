(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Dec 2 The Thai baht recovered on Monday after Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said she would "open every door" to end a political crisis, while the Indonesian rupiah was set for its best day in over four years, as Indonesia posted an unexpected trade surplus. The baht was last traded at 32.13 per dollar, having earlier lost as much as 0.5 percent to 32.26 per dollar, its weakest since Sept 11, due to selling by offshore funds om a thin market. The Thai currency recovered most of its ground after Yingluck said the military was neutral in the political crisis and that she would "open every door" to pursue talks with protesters who are trying to topple her government. The Indonesia rupiah stood at 11,740 by 0800 GMT, strengthening 1.8 percent from Friday's close, though it came off an intra-day high of 11,680, which was its strongest since Nov. 25. Should it hold onto those gains it would be the rupiah's largest daily appreciation since Sept. 16, 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data. Indonesia posted a small and unexpected trade surplus in October after the central bank tightened monetary policy to slow the economy and imports. Bank Indonesia was spotted selling dollars, and also foreign banks bought the rupiah as it advanced in non-deliverable forwards markets, traders said. Most emerging Asian currencies advanced as final HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed China's factory activity maintained steady growth in November. The Malaysian ringgit strengthened through 3.2200 per dollar, prompting short-covering, while the Philippine peso gained on remittances inflows. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.54 102.42 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.2526 1.2550 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 29.610 29.679 +0.23 Korean won 1056.91 1058.20 +0.12 Baht 32.13 32.11 -0.06 Peso 43.66 43.76 +0.24 Rupiah 11740.00 11955.00 +1.83 Rupee 62.01 62.44 +0.69 Ringgit 3.2050 3.2230 +0.56 Yuan 6.0931 6.0932 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.54 86.79 -15.36 Sing dlr 1.2526 1.2219 -2.45 Taiwan dlr 29.610 29.136 -1.60 Korean won 1056.91 1070.60 +1.30 Baht 32.13 30.61 -4.73 Peso 43.66 41.05 -5.97 Rupiah 11740.00 9630.00 -17.97 Rupee 62.01 54.99 -11.32 Ringgit 3.2050 3.0580 -4.59 Yuan 6.0931 6.2303 +2.25 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)