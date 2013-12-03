EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies slip, focus on coming U.S.-China summit

* Baht, Taiwan dollar, won and rupee edge lower * Near-term focus on U.S.-China summit meeting * Thai baht pulls away from recent 20-month high * Some wary of more steps to limit baht strength (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, April 5 Some Asian currencies edged lower on Wednesday, ahead of a United States-China summit that could highlight trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. The South Korean won fell 0.3 perc