* Rupiah falls on profit-taking, weaker stocks * Baht under pressure as protests rage * Won lower on offshore funds; trading thin * Ringgit down despite electricity tariff hike (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 3 The Indonesian rupiah led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon start scaling back its stimulus, while the Thai baht remained under pressure as anti-government protests raged. Strong U.S. factory activity boosted expectations that the Fed may be a step closer to tapering its bond buying, which could spur capital outflows from emerging markets. South Korea's won fell on the yen's weakness, given competitions between South Korea and Japan in many product areas and key overseas markets. Regional shares eased after the U.S. Institute of Supply Management's index of national factory activity rose in November to its highest since April 2011 with the pace of hiring also accelerating. The data raised expectations of strong November nonfarm payrolls, which may eventually lead the Fed to dial down its stimulus programme. "I see more chances of December tapering even though we need to check more data," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. "I will stay long dollar/Asia into NFP this Friday and taper talk in December FOMC," he added, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee, which would hold a policy meeting on Dec. 17-18. RUPIAH The rupiah lost 0.7 percent to 11,840 per dollar as investors took profits, a day after enjoying its best daily percentage gain in more than two years thanks to a surprise trade surplus in October. Jakarta shares lost some 1 percent, underperforming most regional stocks. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows once the Fed finally starts winding down a stimulus program that has fuelled dollar inflows to emerging markets. "We target USD/IDR at 11,900 by the end of Q1; matters could be worse for the rupiah if the Fed were to surprise markets ahead of March with a taper," Scotiabank said in a client note. BAHT The baht dipped in thin trading on sustained political tensions, which have been driving investors out of Thailand. Anti-government protesters vowed to storm Bangkok's police headquarters in their unrelenting bid to oust the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Thai police said they would not stand in the way of protesters battling to seize the prime minister's office and city police headquarters. "I am not doing anything around here as political situation could swing wildly in either side," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok. Investors stayed wary of potential intervention by the central bank to support the currency, although traders in Bangkok said they have not spotted it yet. The Thai currency's outlook remained dark with a higher one-month dollar/baht forward rate indicating more investors are trying to buy dollar forwards. WON The won fell as offshore funds and local speculators added short positions against both the dollar and the yen. Caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's strength as the currency on Monday hit its strongest since September 2008 to the Japanese currency. Still, the won's downside is seen limited by potential exporters' demand for settlements. "The won may rebound later, so if you want to buy dollars, you'd better wait," a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as investors increased bearish bets after solid U.S. manufacturing activity. The government announced a hike in electricity tariffs to cut its budget deficit, but investors focused more on the Fed's expected policy shift. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.35 102.94 -0.40 Sing dlr 1.2565 1.2564 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.587 29.636 +0.17 Korean won 1062.00 1057.20 -0.45 Baht 32.20 32.16 -0.12 Peso 43.77 43.66 -0.25 Rupiah 11840.00 11760.00 -0.68 Rupee 62.41 62.32 -0.15 Ringgit 3.2220 3.2090 -0.40 Yuan 6.0924 6.0929 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.35 86.79 -16.02 Sing dlr 1.2565 1.2219 -2.75 Taiwan dlr 29.587 29.136 -1.52 Korean won 1062.00 1070.60 +0.81 Baht 32.20 30.61 -4.94 Peso 43.77 41.05 -6.21 Rupiah 11840.00 9630.00 -18.67 Rupee 62.41 54.99 -11.89 Ringgit 3.2220 3.0580 -5.09 Yuan 6.0924 6.2303 +2.26 (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Kim Coghill)