(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Dec 3 The Thai baht pared losses on Tuesday as political tensions appeared to ease, while Indonesia's rupiah led losses among emerging Asian currencies on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon start scaling back its stimulus. The Thai government ordered police to stand down and allow protesters into state buildings, removing a flashpoint for clashes, but the protest leader said he will continue to fight to oust the prime minister. The rupiah lost more than 1 percent on corporate dollar demand, traders said. Investors also took profits from the Indonesian currency a day after it posted the largest daily percentage gain in more than two years thanks to a surprise trade surplus in October. The Indonesian currency found some reprieve as Japanese banks bought it, which traders suspected was linked to Sumimoto Life Insurance Co's purchase of a 40 percent stake in the life insurance unit of PT Bank Negara Indonesia. Sumimoto bought the shares for 4.2 trillion rupiah ($356.84 million), the bank said on Monday. South Korea's won fell on the yen's weakness, given competitions between South Korea and Japan in many product areas and key overseas markets. The Malaysian ringgit slipped as investors increased bearish bets after the U.S. Institute of Supply Management's index of national factory activity rose in November to its highest since April 2011, with the pace of hiring also accelerating. The bullish report spurred expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin to taper back its massive bond buying within the next few months, which could in turn trigger capital outflows from emerging markets. Malaysia announced a hike in electricity tariffs to cut its budget deficit, but investors focused more on the Fed's expected policy shift. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.08 102.94 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2564 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.680 29.636 -0.15 Korean won 1060.73 1057.20 -0.33 Baht 32.18 32.16 -0.06 Peso 43.72 43.66 -0.16 Rupiah 11880.00 11760.00 -1.01 Rupee 62.35 62.32 -0.06 Ringgit 3.2140 3.2090 -0.16 Yuan 6.0925 6.0929 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.08 86.79 -15.80 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2219 -2.67 Taiwan dlr 29.680 29.136 -1.83 Korean won 1060.73 1070.60 +0.93 Baht 32.18 30.61 -4.88 Peso 43.72 41.05 -6.12 Rupiah 11880.00 9630.00 -18.94 Rupee 62.35 54.99 -11.80 Ringgit 3.2140 3.0580 -4.85 Yuan 6.0925 6.2303 +2.26 ($1 = 11,770 rupiahs) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)