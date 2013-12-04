* Rupiah spot, 1-mth NDFs hover near 5-year low * Thai military says situation normal soon, rules out of coup * Baht briefly turns up, but weaker again * Taiwan dlr up on capital inflows, exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 4 The Thai baht showed some signs of stabilising on Wednesday as the country's navy chief ruled out a coup after days of anti-government protests, while Indonesian companies' year-end dollar demand forced the rupiah to give up all its gains made earlier this week. The baht started the day weaker on fears that political tensions would escalate, but recouped the losses after Admiral Narong Pipathanasai said military leaders agreed that the political situation is returning to normal and ruled out the possibility of a coup. Financial markets in Thailand will be closed on Thursday to mark the king's birthday. The rupiah lost as much as 1 percent to 12,000 per dollar. In recent sessions it has hovered around its weakest levels since March 2009. Foreign banks also sold the rupiah with its one-month non-deliverable forwards against the dollar hitting a near five-year low. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank introduced in May as part of a bid to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,960 rupiah per dollar, sharply weaker than Tuesday's 11,830. The central bank was spotted selling dollars to support the worst performing Asian currency of the year, but the rupiah is expected to remain weaker, traders and analysts said. "It is better to add long dollar positions as end of year demand is the main factor, although I prefer to wait for U.S. labour data," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to November nonfarm payrolls due on Friday. The rupiah has lost 0.3 percent so far this week, even though the currency on Monday jumped 1.7 percent, the largest daily percentage gain since Sept. 27, 2011, on a surprise trade surplus in October. On Tuesday, the country raised 4 trillion rupiah ($336.6 million) in a bond auction, as targeted, but yields were higher. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve finally starts winding down a stimulus strategy that has fuelled dollar inflows to emerging markets. The rupiah has lost almost 20 percent against the dollar. Bank Indonesia estimates the current account deficit in the fourth quarter would narrow to 3.4-3.5 percent of gross domestic products from a 3.8 percent in July-September period, a top central bank official said on Tuesday. Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara also said Bank Indonesia sees a rupiah level of 11,000-11,500 as good to support import activity in the country. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial firms and as exporters bought it for settlements around 29.570-29.580 to the U.S. dollar, traders said. The central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem volatility yet as demand for the Taiwan dollars is not that strong, according to traders. Traders, however, hesitated to add bullish bets on the island's currency ahead of key U.S. economic data including November jobs figures. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.54 102.50 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.2538 1.2527 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.584 29.702 +0.40 Korean won 1060.60 1061.20 +0.06 Baht 32.18 32.16 -0.06 Peso 43.74 43.72 -0.03 Rupiah 11990.00 11880.00 -0.92 Rupee 62.42 62.36 -0.09 Ringgit 3.2160 3.2160 +0.00 Yuan 6.0919 6.0924 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.54 86.79 -15.36 Sing dlr 1.2538 1.2219 -2.54 Taiwan dlr 29.584 29.136 -1.51 Korean won 1060.60 1070.60 +0.94 Baht 32.18 30.61 -4.88 Peso 43.74 41.05 -6.14 Rupiah 11990.00 9630.00 -19.68 Rupee 62.42 54.99 -11.90 Ringgit 3.2160 3.0580 -4.91 Yuan 6.0919 6.2303 +2.27 ($1 = 11,885 rupiahs) (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)