* Rupiah spot, 1-mth NDFs hover near 5-year low
* Thai military says situation normal soon, rules out of
coup
* Baht briefly turns up, but weaker again
* Taiwan dlr up on capital inflows, exporters
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Dec 4 The Thai baht showed some signs
of stabilising on Wednesday as the country's navy chief ruled
out a coup after days of anti-government protests, while
Indonesian companies' year-end dollar demand forced the rupiah
to give up all its gains made earlier this week.
The baht started the day weaker on fears that
political tensions would escalate, but recouped the losses after
Admiral Narong Pipathanasai said military leaders agreed that
the political situation is returning to normal and ruled out the
possibility of a coup.
Financial markets in Thailand will be closed on Thursday to
mark the king's birthday.
The rupiah lost as much as 1 percent to 12,000 per
dollar. In recent sessions it has hovered around its weakest
levels since March 2009.
Foreign banks also sold the rupiah with its one-month
non-deliverable forwards against the dollar
hitting a near five-year low.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank introduced in May as part of a
bid to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,960
rupiah per dollar, sharply weaker than Tuesday's 11,830.
The central bank was spotted selling dollars to support the
worst performing Asian currency of the year, but the rupiah is
expected to remain weaker, traders and analysts said.
"It is better to add long dollar positions as end of year
demand is the main factor, although I prefer to wait for U.S.
labour data," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to November
nonfarm payrolls due on Friday.
The rupiah has lost 0.3 percent so far this week, even
though the currency on Monday jumped 1.7 percent, the largest
daily percentage gain since Sept. 27, 2011, on a surprise trade
surplus in October.
On Tuesday, the country raised 4 trillion rupiah ($336.6
million) in a bond auction, as targeted, but yields were higher.
Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is
regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital
outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve finally starts winding
down a stimulus strategy that has fuelled dollar inflows to
emerging markets. The rupiah has lost almost 20 percent against
the dollar.
Bank Indonesia estimates the current account deficit in the
fourth quarter would narrow to 3.4-3.5 percent of gross domestic
products from a 3.8 percent in July-September period, a top
central bank official said on Tuesday.
Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara also said Bank
Indonesia sees a rupiah level of 11,000-11,500 as good to
support import activity in the country.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial
firms and as exporters bought it for settlements around
29.570-29.580 to the U.S. dollar, traders said.
The central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem
volatility yet as demand for the Taiwan dollars is not that
strong, according to traders.
Traders, however, hesitated to add bullish bets on the
island's currency ahead of key U.S. economic data including
November jobs figures.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0500 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.54 102.50 -0.04
Sing dlr 1.2538 1.2527 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 29.584 29.702 +0.40
Korean won 1060.60 1061.20 +0.06
Baht 32.18 32.16 -0.06
Peso 43.74 43.72 -0.03
Rupiah 11990.00 11880.00 -0.92
Rupee 62.42 62.36 -0.09
Ringgit 3.2160 3.2160 +0.00
Yuan 6.0919 6.0924 +0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.54 86.79 -15.36
Sing dlr 1.2538 1.2219 -2.54
Taiwan dlr 29.584 29.136 -1.51
Korean won 1060.60 1070.60 +0.94
Baht 32.18 30.61 -4.88
Peso 43.74 41.05 -6.14
Rupiah 11990.00 9630.00 -19.68
Rupee 62.42 54.99 -11.90
Ringgit 3.2160 3.0580 -4.91
Yuan 6.0919 6.2303 +2.27
($1 = 11,885 rupiahs)
(Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim
Coghill)