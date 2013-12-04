(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, Dec 4 The baht showed some signs of
stabilising on Wednesday as Thailand's navy chief ruled out a
coup after days of anti-government protests, while Indonesian
corporate dollar bids forced the rupiah to erase all gains made
earlier this week.
The Thai currency eased, but less than most its
Southeast Asian peers, after Admiral Narong Pipathanasai said
military leaders agreed that the political situation is
returning to normal and ruled out the possibility of a coup.
Still, investors remained wary of political tensions as the
protesters' leader said the fight would go on to oust the prime
minister, despite efforts by authorities to defuse the crisis.
"It will remain weighed down due to the political scene,
which is still marred by Thaksin and his sister in power," said
Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore,
referring to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra and the current
Prime Mister Yingluck Shinawatra.
Most emerging Asian currencies fell on expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve may start scaling back its stimulus early
next year. Similar fears this spring sparked capital outflows
from many emerging markets.
The rupiah lost as much as 1 percent to 12,000 per
dollar. In recent sessions it has hovered around its weakest
levels since March 2009.
Foreign banks also sold the rupiah with its one-month
non-deliverable forwards against the dollar
hitting a near five-year low.
Spot rupiah pared some earlier losses as the central bank
was spotted selling dollars to support the worst performing
Asian currency of the year, traders said.
As of 0800 GMT, it was down 0.6 percent at 11,955, the same
as the last week's close.
On Monday, the currency jumped 1.7 percent, its largest
daily percentage gain since Sept. 27, 2011, on a surprise trade
surplus in October.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.74 102.50 -0.23
Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2527 -0.22
Taiwan dlr 29.668 29.702 +0.11
Korean won 1060.40 1061.20 +0.08
Baht 32.19 32.16 -0.09
Peso 43.87 43.72 -0.33
Rupiah 11955.00 11880.00 -0.63
Rupee 62.33 62.36 +0.05
Ringgit 3.2235 3.2160 -0.23
Yuan 6.0915 6.0924 +0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.74 86.79 -15.52
Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2219 -2.67
Taiwan dlr 29.668 29.136 -1.79
Korean won 1060.40 1070.60 +0.96
Baht 32.19 30.61 -4.91
Peso 43.87 41.05 -6.43
Rupiah 11955.00 9630.00 -19.45
Rupee 62.33 54.99 -11.78
Ringgit 3.2235 3.0580 -5.13
Yuan 6.0915 6.2303 +2.28
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)