(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Dec 4 The baht showed some signs of stabilising on Wednesday as Thailand's navy chief ruled out a coup after days of anti-government protests, while Indonesian corporate dollar bids forced the rupiah to erase all gains made earlier this week. The Thai currency eased, but less than most its Southeast Asian peers, after Admiral Narong Pipathanasai said military leaders agreed that the political situation is returning to normal and ruled out the possibility of a coup. Still, investors remained wary of political tensions as the protesters' leader said the fight would go on to oust the prime minister, despite efforts by authorities to defuse the crisis. "It will remain weighed down due to the political scene, which is still marred by Thaksin and his sister in power," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore, referring to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra and the current Prime Mister Yingluck Shinawatra. Most emerging Asian currencies fell on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start scaling back its stimulus early next year. Similar fears this spring sparked capital outflows from many emerging markets. The rupiah lost as much as 1 percent to 12,000 per dollar. In recent sessions it has hovered around its weakest levels since March 2009. Foreign banks also sold the rupiah with its one-month non-deliverable forwards against the dollar hitting a near five-year low. Spot rupiah pared some earlier losses as the central bank was spotted selling dollars to support the worst performing Asian currency of the year, traders said. As of 0800 GMT, it was down 0.6 percent at 11,955, the same as the last week's close. On Monday, the currency jumped 1.7 percent, its largest daily percentage gain since Sept. 27, 2011, on a surprise trade surplus in October. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.74 102.50 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2527 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 29.668 29.702 +0.11 Korean won 1060.40 1061.20 +0.08 Baht 32.19 32.16 -0.09 Peso 43.87 43.72 -0.33 Rupiah 11955.00 11880.00 -0.63 Rupee 62.33 62.36 +0.05 Ringgit 3.2235 3.2160 -0.23 Yuan 6.0915 6.0924 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.74 86.79 -15.52 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2219 -2.67 Taiwan dlr 29.668 29.136 -1.79 Korean won 1060.40 1070.60 +0.96 Baht 32.19 30.61 -4.91 Peso 43.87 41.05 -6.43 Rupiah 11955.00 9630.00 -19.45 Rupee 62.33 54.99 -11.78 Ringgit 3.2235 3.0580 -5.13 Yuan 6.0915 6.2303 +2.28 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)