Dec 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.19 102.35 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2539 1.2545 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.584 29.692 +0.37 Korean won 1060.70 1060.50 -0.02 Baht 32.25 32.27 +0.06 Peso 43.86 43.87 +0.03 Rupiah 12000.00 11975.00 -0.21 Rupee 62.05 62.05 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2250 3.2245 -0.02 Yuan 6.0916 6.0916 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.19 86.79 -15.07 Sing dlr 1.2539 1.2219 -2.55 Taiwan dlr 29.584 29.136 -1.51 Korean won 1060.70 1070.60 +0.93 Baht 32.25 30.61 -5.09 Peso 43.86 41.05 -6.40 Rupiah 12000.00 9630.00 -19.75 Rupee 62.05 54.99 -11.38 Ringgit 3.2250 3.0580 -5.18 Yuan 6.0916 6.2303 +2.28 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)