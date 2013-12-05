* Baht, rupiah short positions largest since late August * Rupee sees largest long positions since late January * Less bullish on yuan, won, Sing dlr By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Sentiment on most emerging Asian currencies became more bearish in the last two weeks on sustained concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's looming tapering, while long positions on the Indian rupee hit a 10-month high, a Reuters poll showed. Bearish bets on both the Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah increased to the largest level since late August, according to the survey of 10 currency analysts published on Thursday. The baht fell to the weakest in nearly 12 weeks against the dollar as anti-government protests drove foreign investors out of Thailand. The rupiah weakened past 12,000 per dollar on Thursday to hit a near five-year low on increasing dollar demand from local companies. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve starts winding down a stimulus strategy that has fuelled dollar inflows to emerging markets. Investors maintained expectations of a Fed policy shift in the next few months on more signs that the U.S. economy is gathering momentum. With those views, sentiment on most emerging Asian currencies were less bullish or more bearish than the last survey in late November. Short positions in Malaysia's ringgit and the Philippine peso rose to their highest since late August. Long positions in the Chinese yuan slid to the lowest level since late September as the central bank held it back from further appreciation using intermediaries. Bullish bets on the South Korean won and the Singapore dollar shrank on a weaker Japanese yen . Sentiment on the Indian rupee, however, turned bullish with its long positions at largest since late January. The rupee hit a five-week high as exit polls predicted a strong showing for the key opposition party in the recent state election. Confirmation of a strong showing by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would bolster the chances of victory in general elections due by May, according to analysts. BJP is perceived by many investors as being more business friendly. The Indian currency has already found support from recent data showing the economy may be bottoming out and as the current account deficit has shrunk. Reuters plans to skip the next positioning poll on Dec. 19 on account of year-end holidays. The survey will resume on Jan. 3. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 5-Dec -1.23 -0.87 -0.03 1.58 -0.23 -0.39 0.35 0.31 1.28 21-Nov -1.51 -1.12 -0.44 1.05 -0.57 0.23 0.04 0.06 0.72 7-Nov -1.38 -1.15 -0.53 0.64 -0.57 -0.13 -0.26 -0.53 0.30 24-Oct -1.71 -1.38 -0.73 0.08 -0.43 -0.19 -0.42 -0.59 -0.05 10-Oct -1.29 -1.05 -0.38 0.80 -0.49 -0.20 -0.26 -0.23 -0.04 26-Sept -1.23 -1.17 -0.54 0.79 -0.53 0.05 -0.18 -0.38 0.03 12-Sept -0.96 -1.04 -0.25 1.50 -0.59 0.17 0.27 -0.05 0.22 29-Aug -0.91 0.07 0.78 2.00 0.39 1.95 1.55 1.07 1.35 (Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)