Dec 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.83 101.78 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2534 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.583 29.690 +0.36 Korean won 1058.00 1059.60 +0.15 Baht 32.23 32.27 +0.12 Peso 43.86 43.85 -0.03 Rupiah 11930.00 11950.00 +0.17 Rupee 61.75 61.75 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2200 3.2270 +0.22 Yuan 6.0875 6.0913 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.83 86.79 -14.77 Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2219 -2.52 Taiwan dlr 29.583 29.136 -1.51 Korean won 1058.00 1070.60 +1.19 Baht 32.23 30.61 -5.03 Peso 43.86 41.05 -6.41 Rupiah 11930.00 9630.00 -19.28 Rupee 61.75 54.99 -10.95 Ringgit 3.2200 3.0580 -5.03 Yuan 6.0875 6.2303 +2.35 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)