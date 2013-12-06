* Baht may head to 2013 low of 32.46/dlr * Ringgit up on fixing demand; smaller trade surplus limits * Won gains on exporters; intervention eyed (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday in thin trading before key U.S. jobs data to register small weekly gains, while the Thai baht hit a three-month low on sustained concerns over political tensions. The Malaysian ringgit advanced on demand linked to daily fixing, although it pared some of its earlier gains after the October trade surplus missed market expectations. The South Korean won was up on exporters' bids. Still, few investors dared to add more bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies, awaiting November U.S. non-farm payroll data later in the day for clues on when the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its stimulus. U.S. employers are estimated to have created 180,000 jobs last month, following 204,000 in October, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. A stronger-than-expected number will cement expectations that the Fed may begin cutting its bond-buying programme in the next few months, putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies, traders and analysts said. "The risk to Asia lies in a 200k-plus read that would at least keep the speculative fervor over the potential for an earlier than March taper in play, and of course push USD/Asia higher," Scotiabank said in a note. Most emerging Asian currencies fell in November as strong U.S. economic data revived expectations of the Fed's policy shift. Regional units, however, gained in the first week of December, led by the Indian rupee. The rupee has gained 1.3 percent against the dollar so far this week as exit polls predicted a strong showing for the key opposition party, which is perceived as being more business-friendly and willing to undertake reforms, in recent state elections. National elections will be held in early 2014. Taiwan's dollar has risen 0.4 percent, while the Singapore dollar has advanced 0.1 percent. The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit have also edged up. But the baht has lost 0.7 percent, with a local newspaper report that confrontations between the government and protesters appeared to set to resume as support for both sides was being mobilised. BAHT The baht lost 0.2 percent to 32.34 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 6, in thin trading as local stocks and bond prices fell. The central bank was not spotted intervening to support the currency yet despite caution over official dollar selling, traders said. The Thai currency is likely to weaken to the previous low of 32.460, its weakest in 2013. But it has a chart support area around the level with the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement at 32.425 of its appreciation between 2009 and 2013, analysts said. WON The won rose in subdued trading on demand from exporters. Traders did not want to build up positions in either way on caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the currency's appreciation. They were also keeping an eye on the U.S. jobs data later in the day. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.80 101.78 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2534 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.572 29.690 +0.40 Korean won 1057.75 1059.60 +0.17 Baht 32.30 32.27 -0.09 Peso 43.87 43.85 -0.06 Rupiah 11960.00 11950.00 -0.08 Rupee 61.64 61.75 +0.19 Ringgit 3.2215 3.2270 +0.17 Yuan 6.0854 6.0913 +0.10 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.80 86.79 -14.74 Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2219 -2.52 Taiwan dlr 29.572 29.136 -1.47 Korean won 1057.75 1070.60 +1.21 Baht 32.30 30.61 -5.23 Peso 43.87 41.05 -6.43 Rupiah 11960.00 9630.00 -19.48 Rupee 61.64 54.99 -10.78 Ringgit 3.2215 3.0580 -5.08 Yuan 6.0854 6.2303 +2.38 (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Kim Coghill)