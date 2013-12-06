(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Most emerging Asian currencies
eased on Friday in thin trading with the Thai baht and the
Philippine peso at three-month lows as investors stayed cautious
before a key U.S. jobs data for clues on when the Federal
Reserve starts cutting its stimulus.
The baht lost 0.2 percent to 32.34 per dollar, its
weakest since Sept. 6 on sustained concerns over political
tensions.
Anti-government protesters stayed off the street on Friday
but clashes were reported overnight, one at the occupied Finance
Ministry.
The peso fell as much as 0.4 percent to 44.00 to
the greenback, its weakest since Sept. 10. Traders covered short
dollar positions to the peso as some expected stronger U.S.
non-farm payrolls due later in the day.
U.S. employers are estimated to have created 180,000 jobs in
November, following 204,000 in October, a Reuters poll of
analysts showed.
Malaysia's ringgit turned weaker on similar
position adjustments and after the October trade surplus missed
market expectations.
For the week, most emerging Asian currencies reported small
gains, led by the Indian rupee.
The rupee has gained 1.2 percent against the dollar so far
this week as exit polls predicted a strong showing for the key
opposition party, which is perceived as being more
business-friendly and willing to undertake reforms, in recent
state elections. National elections will be held in early 2014.
China's yuan has risen 0.2 percent and the
Singapore dollar has been up 0.1 percent. The South
Korean won and the Taiwan dollar edged
higher.
But the baht has lost 0.7 percent and the peso has fallen
0.5 percent.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0810 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.11 101.78 -0.32
Sing dlr 1.2539 1.2534 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 29.646 29.690 +0.15
Korean won 1057.66 1059.60 +0.18
Baht 32.32 32.27 -0.15
Peso 43.97 43.85 -0.28
Rupiah 11980.00 11950.00 -0.25
Rupee 61.65 61.75 +0.17
Ringgit 3.2280 3.2270 -0.03
Yuan 6.0818 6.0913 +0.16
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.11 86.79 -15.00
Sing dlr 1.2539 1.2219 -2.55
Taiwan dlr 29.646 29.136 -1.72
Korean won 1057.66 1070.60 +1.22
Baht 32.32 30.61 -5.29
Peso 43.97 41.05 -6.64
Rupiah 11980.00 9630.00 -19.62
Rupee 61.65 54.99 -10.80
Ringgit 3.2280 3.0580 -5.27
Yuan 6.0818 6.2303 +2.44
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anand Basu)