BRIEF-Tata Elxsi March-qtr profit rises about 8 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 3.24 billion rupees
March 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 102.27 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.2736 1.2737 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.575 30.652 +0.25 Korean won 1080.10 1080.30 +0.02 Baht 32.42 32.38 -0.12 Peso 45.27 45.29 +0.04 Rupiah 11370.00 11420.00 +0.44 Rupee 60.90 60.90 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3050 3.3085 +0.11 Yuan 6.2207 6.2250 +0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 105.28 +2.87 Sing dlr 1.2736 1.2632 -0.82 Taiwan dlr 30.575 29.950 -2.04 Korean won 1080.10 1055.40 -2.29 Baht 32.42 32.86 +1.36 Peso 45.27 44.40 -1.93 Rupiah 11370.00 12160.00 +6.95 Rupee 60.90 61.80 +1.49 Ringgit 3.3050 3.2755 -0.89 Yuan 6.2207 6.0539 -2.68 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)
* March quarter total income from operations 3.24 billion rupees
April 27 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell nearly 7 percent in the fourth quarter hurt by lower motorcycle sales at home, but beat analysts' estimates.