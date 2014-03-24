* Rupiah up on demand from foreign banks * Taiwan dlr rebound from 2-1/2-yr low on foreigners * Baht falls as political tensions renew (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 24 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday after the yuan rebounded from 13-month lows, but a weak manufacturing activity survey in China checked gains in the regional units. The Thai baht bucked the region and fell on renewed worries about political unrest after the constitutional court nullified last month's election. Indonesia's rupiah rose on bond inflows and the Philippine peso advanced thanks to its rebound in non-deliverable forwards. The Taiwan dollar turned higher after hitting a near 2-1/2-year low as foreign banks bought it after the yuan gained on the central bank's stronger mid-point fixing. The rebound in the yuan came even as China HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to an eight-month low of 48.1 in March from February's final reading of 48.5. "The CNY fixing has come in stable. The market reaction on CNY and CNH has been more supportive, so it looks like selling in Asian FX has calmed down," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore, referring to onshore and offshore spot yuan. Last week, most of the region's currencies fell after the yuan suffered its largest weekly loss as authorities in China continued their efforts to flush out hot money from markets. The emerging Asian currencies tend to track the yuan's move due to the region's vast trade with China. The disappointing PMI tempered gains in the regional currencies as traders worried about a deepening slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. "A weak China number is priced in to some degree," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. "But I am just sitting on the sidelines waiting for more reaction to the bad PMI." RUPIAH The rupiah rose on demand from some foreign banks, which were seen chasing some Indonesian bonds, while month-end corporate dollar bids limited the currency's upside. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,384 rupiah per dollar, stronger than the previous session's 11,431. Some traders took profits from the best performing Asia currency of the year, but said the rupiah's outlook remained bullish for now. "(Corporate dollar) demand definitely will support dollar/rupiah for now," the trader said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced from Friday's domestic close as some foreign banks bought the island's currency on the yuan's bounce. Local importers bought the U.S. dollar around 30.57-30.58 for payments, capping the Taiwan dollar's upside, traders said. Investors were also wary of possible intervention by the central bank to prevent the Taiwan dollar from outperforming the South Korean won. Those concerns saw it hit 30.667 per U.S. dollar right after the local currency market opened, its weakest since October 2011. The Taiwan dollar has fallen 2.1 percent against the greenback so far this year, while the won has lost 2.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. BAHT The baht fell as renewed concerns over a seemingly intractable political crisis hit local shares. Supporters of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra say they will take to the streets as moves to impeach her gather pace. On Friday, Thailand's constitutional court annulled the February general election, leaving the country in political limbo without a full government. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.47 102.27 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.2715 1.2737 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.580 30.652 +0.24 Korean won 1079.40 1080.30 +0.08 Baht 32.45 32.38 -0.22 Peso 45.16 45.29 +0.30 Rupiah 11380.00 11420.00 +0.35 Rupee 60.70 60.90 +0.32 Ringgit 3.3035 3.3085 +0.15 Yuan 6.2184 6.2250 +0.11 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.47 105.28 +2.74 Sing dlr 1.2715 1.2632 -0.65 Taiwan dlr 30.580 29.950 -2.06 Korean won 1079.40 1055.40 -2.22 Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.26 Peso 45.16 44.40 -1.68 Rupiah 11380.00 12160.00 +6.85 Rupee 60.70 61.80 +1.81 Ringgit 3.3035 3.2755 -0.85 Yuan 6.2184 6.0539 -2.65 (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI and IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)