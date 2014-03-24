(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, March 24 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday as the yuan rebounded from 13-month lows, although investors remained concerned over more evidence of slowdown in China from weak manufacturing activity. The Thai baht bucked the regional trend and fell on renewed worries about political unrest as anti-government protesters resumed street demonstrations, piling pressure on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who is expected to face impeachment within days. Indonesia's rupiah rose on bond inflows and the Philippine peso advanced thanks to its rebound in non-deliverable forwards. The Taiwan dollar turned higher after hitting a near 2-1/2-year low as foreign banks bought it after the yuan posted its biggest intraday gain to the U.S. dollar since March 2012 on stimulus hopes. The South Korean won advanced on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. The rebound in the yuan came even as the China HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to an eight-month low of 48.1 in March from February's final reading of 48.5. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.54 102.27 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.2708 1.2737 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 30.610 30.652 +0.14 Korean won 1077.70 1080.30 +0.24 Baht 32.46 32.38 -0.25 Peso 45.11 45.29 +0.40 Rupiah 11380.00 11420.00 +0.35 Rupee 60.70 60.90 +0.32 Ringgit 3.3010 3.3085 +0.23 Yuan 6.2015 6.2250 +0.38 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.54 105.28 +2.67 Sing dlr 1.2708 1.2632 -0.60 Taiwan dlr 30.610 29.950 -2.16 Korean won 1077.70 1055.40 -2.07 Baht 32.46 32.86 +1.23 Peso 45.11 44.40 -1.59 Rupiah 11380.00 12160.00 +6.85 Rupee 60.70 61.80 +1.81 Ringgit 3.3010 3.2755 -0.77 Yuan 6.2015 6.0539 -2.38 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)