BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
March 25 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.24 102.24 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2676 1.2713 +0.29 Taiwan dlr 30.508 30.622 +0.37 Korean won 1076.40 1077.80 +0.13 Baht 32.42 32.44 +0.06 Peso 45.02 45.11 +0.20 Rupiah 11345.00 11375.00 +0.26 Rupee 60.78 60.77 -0.01 Ringgit 3.2910 3.3000 +0.27 Yuan 6.1800 6.1888 +0.14 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.24 105.28 +2.97 Sing dlr 1.2676 1.2632 -0.35 Taiwan dlr 30.508 29.950 -1.83 Korean won 1076.40 1055.40 -1.95 Baht 32.42 32.86 +1.36 Peso 45.02 44.40 -1.39 Rupiah 11345.00 12160.00 +7.18 Rupee 60.78 61.80 +1.69 Ringgit 3.2910 3.2755 -0.47 Yuan 6.1800 6.0539 -2.04 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter