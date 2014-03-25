* Taiwan dollar up on exporters, foreign institutions * Hedge funds lift Singapore dollar; 1.2662/U.S. dlr eyed * Dlr demand suspected linked to Carlyle-Tyco's S.Korea deal (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as the dollar fell after a disappointing U.S. manufacturing survey and as the yuan extended gains on lingering hopes that Beijing will launch economic stimulus. The won eased, however, on suspected dollar demand linked to Carlyle Group LP's purchase of Tyco's South Korean home security business. The Taiwan dollar gained on exporters' demand and inflows from foreign financial institutions, while hedge funds bought the Singapore dollar. The U.S. dollar suffered broad losses as a survey showed on Monday that U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in March. With the greenback's weakness, the yuan gained after the central bank fixed the renminbi's mid-point stronger and as investors saw a further rebound in the Chinese currency after its recent sharp fall. That came on speculation that the Chinese government would unveil stimulus measures to support the world's second-largest economy. "The environment was paradoxically improved in Asian risk assets yesterday as another weak read on the HSBC flash PMI for China raised the risk that a stimulus will help reverse the country's clouding economic fortunes," Scotiabank said in a note to clients. China HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to an eight-month low in March, raising market expectations of government measures to prop up the economy. Investors were awaiting U.S. economic data due later in the day such as consumer confidence readings for clues on the health of the economy after the new Federal Reserve chief said last week it may raise rates earlier than markets had expected. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on exporters' demand for month-end settlements and as foreign financial institutions bought the currency after the greenback broadly weakened. Exporters chased the island's currency on expectations of further appreciation. Investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to prevent the Taiwan dollar from outperforming the South Korean won. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar advanced on strength in the Australian dollar and the yuan. Leveraged accounts and funds helped the Singapore dollar strengthen past 1.2700 to the U.S. dollar. The currency found chart resistance at 1.2662, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between February and March. WON The won turned weaker as traders suspected dollar demand linked to the Carlyle and Tyco deal. Earlier this month, Carlyle agreed to acquire ADT Korea from Tyco for $1.93 billion. "There were dollar bids around 1,076-1,077. I wonder if the won could extend gains after the demand," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah turned weaker on month-end corporate dollar demand and as investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to stem further appreciation in the best performing Asian currency so far this year. Earlier, the rupiah gained as foreign banks continued to buy the currency with its strength in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). "A major trend is the rupiah's strengthening. But I will add the rupiah only if it clears 11,330-11,340," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to the rupiah's value to the dollar. The trader said some state-run banks bought dollars around the rupiah's session high of 11,340, even though it is not clear if those banks purchased the greenback on behalf of the central bank. The rupiah also has a chart resistance of 200-day moving average at 11,310. It has been closing daily sessions weaker than the average since September 2011. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.30 102.24 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2713 +0.27 Taiwan dlr 30.525 30.622 +0.32 Korean won 1078.80 1077.80 -0.09 Baht 32.53 32.44 -0.28 Peso 45.08 45.11 +0.08 Rupiah 11378.00 11375.00 -0.03 Rupee 60.50 60.77 +0.45 Ringgit 3.2990 3.3000 +0.03 Yuan 6.1827 6.1888 +0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.30 105.28 +2.91 Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2632 -0.37 Taiwan dlr 30.525 29.950 -1.88 Korean won 1078.80 1055.40 -2.17 Baht 32.53 32.86 +1.01 Peso 45.08 44.40 -1.51 Rupiah 11378.00 12160.00 +6.87 Rupee 60.50 61.80 +2.15 Ringgit 3.2990 3.2755 -0.71 Yuan 6.1827 6.0539 -2.08 (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI, Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)