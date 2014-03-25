(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, March 25 Most emerging Asian currencies turned weaker on Tuesday as the Chinese yuan retreated, failing to keep earlier gains even though hopes for economic stimulus from Beijing could improve regional sentiment. The South Korean won eased on suspected dollar demand linked to Carlyle Group LP's purchase of Tyco's South Korean home security business. Earlier this month, Carlyle agreed to acquire ADT Korea from Tyco for $1.93 billion. Thailand's baht led slides among emerging Asian currencies due to rising political tensions. The Indonesian rupiah weakened on month-end dollar demand from local companies and as investors were wary of possible intervention by the central bank to stem further appreciation in the best performing Asian currency of the year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0819 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.17 102.24 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2684 1.2713 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 30.608 30.622 +0.05 Korean won 1079.00 1077.80 -0.11 Baht 32.53 32.44 -0.28 Peso 45.06 45.11 +0.11 Rupiah 11381.00 11375.00 -0.05 Rupee 60.48 60.77 +0.48 Ringgit 3.3025 3.3000 -0.08 Yuan 6.2009 6.1888 -0.20 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.17 105.28 +3.04 Sing dlr 1.2684 1.2632 -0.41 Taiwan dlr 30.608 29.950 -2.15 Korean won 1079.00 1055.40 -2.19 Baht 32.53 32.86 +1.01 Peso 45.06 44.40 -1.48 Rupiah 11381.00 12160.00 +6.84 Rupee 60.48 61.80 +2.18 Ringgit 3.3025 3.2755 -0.82 Yuan 6.2009 6.0539 -2.37 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)