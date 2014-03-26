(Refiling to add day of week in first paragraph) * Won up on exporters, stop-loss dlr selling * Taiwan dollar rises from Tuesdays' close on won By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 26 The South Korean won led small gains in emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, with regional shares buoyed by hopes Beijing could move to stimulate China's economy and on confidence-boosting U.S. economic data. The won rose on exporters' month-end demand, helping the Taiwan dollar advance from the previous close. On the whole, demand for regional currencies was tempered somewhat as the Chinese yuan fell after the central bank set a weaker midpoint. Asia-Pacific shares hit a two-week high as U.S. consumer confidence in March rose to its highest level since January 2008 and U.S. house prices grew solidly in January. That boosted views that the recent softness in the U.S. economy was more due to a severe winter than a structural slowdown. Investors also continued to speculate that China will take measures to bolster its slowing economy. "China is likely to release stimulus even though the size may not be that big as the government aims to sustain growth and curb liquidity," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "China's financial markets are unstable," although that is driven by Beijing's efforts to flush out hot money from the system and weed out risky lending practices, Jeong said. "So, any stimulus could support emerging Asian currencies." WON The won rose as exporters' demand for month-end settlements prompted stop-loss dollar selling. Dollar bids linked to Carlyle Group LP's CG.O purchase of Tyco's South Korean home security business seem to have run their course, traders said. On Tuesday, the won eased on dollar demand related to the deal, traders suspected. Earlier this month, Carlyle agreed to acquire ADT Korea from Tyco for $1.93 billion. A Singapore-based trader said such one-time demand for dollars may provide opportunities to buy the won on dips in the future, given exporters' deals. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained from its close on Tuesday when traders suspect the central bank curbed its strength through its usual last-minute intervention. During Wednesday's session, the gains in the island's currency was contained by selling from foreign financial institutions on a softer yuan. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.27 102.26 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2677 1.2679 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.546 30.619 +0.24 Korean won 1074.30 1079.40 +0.47 Baht 32.56 32.57 +0.03 Peso 45.05 45.06 +0.03 Rupiah 11400.00 11390.00 -0.09 Rupee 60.25 60.48 +0.38 Ringgit 3.3010 3.3045 +0.11 Yuan 6.2080 6.2024 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.27 105.28 +2.94 Sing dlr 1.2677 1.2632 -0.35 Taiwan dlr 30.546 29.950 -1.95 Korean won 1074.30 1055.40 -1.76 Baht 32.56 32.86 +0.92 Peso 45.05 44.40 -1.44 Rupiah 11400.00 12160.00 +6.67 Rupee 60.25 61.80 +2.57 Ringgit 3.3010 3.2755 -0.77 Yuan 6.2080 6.0539 -2.48 (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)