* Won up on exporters, stop-loss dlr selling
* Taiwan dollar rises from Tuesdays' close on won
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 26 The South Korean won led
small gains in emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, with
regional shares buoyed by hopes Beijing could move to stimulate
China's economy and on confidence-boosting U.S. economic data.
The won rose on exporters' month-end demand,
helping the Taiwan dollar advance from the previous
close.
On the whole, demand for regional currencies was tempered
somewhat as the Chinese yuan fell after the central
bank set a weaker midpoint.
Asia-Pacific shares hit a two-week high as U.S. consumer
confidence in March rose to its highest level since January 2008
and U.S. house prices grew solidly in January. That boosted
views that the recent softness in the U.S. economy was more due
to a severe winter than a structural slowdown.
Investors also continued to speculate that China will take
measures to bolster its slowing economy.
"China is likely to release stimulus even though the size
may not be that big as the government aims to sustain growth and
curb liquidity," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research
head in Seoul.
"China's financial markets are unstable," although that is
driven by Beijing's efforts to flush out hot money from the
system and weed out risky lending practices, Jeong said.
"So, any stimulus could support emerging Asian currencies."
WON
The won rose as exporters' demand for month-end settlements
prompted stop-loss dollar selling.
Dollar bids linked to Carlyle Group LP's CG.O purchase of
Tyco's South Korean home security business seem to have run
their course, traders said.
On Tuesday, the won eased on dollar demand related to the
deal, traders suspected. Earlier this month, Carlyle agreed to
acquire ADT Korea from Tyco for $1.93 billion.
A Singapore-based trader said such one-time demand for
dollars may provide opportunities to buy the won on dips in the
future, given exporters' deals.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained from its close on Tuesday when
traders suspect the central bank curbed its strength through its
usual last-minute intervention.
During Wednesday's session, the gains in the island's
currency was contained by selling from foreign financial
institutions on a softer yuan.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.27 102.26 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.2677 1.2679 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.546 30.619 +0.24
Korean won 1074.30 1079.40 +0.47
Baht 32.56 32.57 +0.03
Peso 45.05 45.06 +0.03
Rupiah 11400.00 11390.00 -0.09
Rupee 60.25 60.48 +0.38
Ringgit 3.3010 3.3045 +0.11
Yuan 6.2080 6.2024 -0.09
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.27 105.28 +2.94
Sing dlr 1.2677 1.2632 -0.35
Taiwan dlr 30.546 29.950 -1.95
Korean won 1074.30 1055.40 -1.76
Baht 32.56 32.86 +0.92
Peso 45.05 44.40 -1.44
Rupiah 11400.00 12160.00 +6.67
Rupee 60.25 61.80 +2.57
Ringgit 3.3010 3.2755 -0.77
Yuan 6.2080 6.0539 -2.48
(Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)