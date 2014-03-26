(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, March 26 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as regional shares hit a two-week high on upbeat U.S. data and reduced concerns over the Ukraine/Crimea crisis, while the Chinese yuan recovered some of its earlier losses. South Korea's won gained on demand from exporters for month-end settlements, helping the Taiwan dollar advance from the previous close. The Philippine peso strengthened as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised the country's economic growth forecast for this year to 6.5 percent from 6.3 percent. The IMF lowered its 2014 average inflation forecast to 4 percent from 4.4 percent. U.S. consumer confidence in March rose to its highest level since January 2008 and U.S. house prices grew solidly in January. That boosted views that the recent softness in the U.S. economy was more due to the severe winter than a structural slowdown. Investors continued to speculate that China will take measures to bolster its slowing economy. Sentiment on riskier assets improved as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine eased after a meeting of Western leaders ended with little more than fist-shaking at Russia. U.S. President Barack Obama and his allies agreed to hold off on more damaging economic sanctions unless Moscow goes beyond the seizure of Crimea. Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah failed to track regional appreciation, which traders said was because of month-end dollar demand from importers. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0821 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.29 102.26 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2679 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.596 30.619 +0.08 Korean won 1075.00 1079.40 +0.41 Baht 32.56 32.57 +0.03 Peso 44.97 45.06 +0.21 Rupiah 11402.00 11390.00 -0.11 Rupee 60.21 60.48 +0.45 Ringgit 3.2970 3.3045 +0.23 Yuan 6.2081 6.2024 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.29 105.28 +2.92 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2632 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 30.596 29.950 -2.11 Korean won 1075.00 1055.40 -1.82 Baht 32.56 32.86 +0.92 Peso 44.97 44.40 -1.27 Rupiah 11402.00 12160.00 +6.65 Rupee 60.21 61.80 +2.64 Ringgit 3.2970 3.2755 -0.65 Yuan 6.2081 6.0539 -2.48 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)