* Bearish yuan bets largest since April 2010 * Won sentiment negative worst since late June * Short Taiwan dlr positions largest since April 2013 By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 27 Bearish bets on the yuan have hit a near four-year high as the Chinese central bank allowed the currency to weaken to discourage speculators, eroding sentiment on most emerging Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Short positions in the renminbi nearly doubled in the last two weeks to their largest level since April 2010, when Reuters started including the Chinese currency in a survey of market positioning in emerging Asian currencies. China's central bank engineered a sharp drop in the yuan in recent weeks to discourage market players from making one-way appreciation bets on the currency and curb speculative fund inflows. On March 15, the People's Bank of China doubled the daily trading range to 2 percent for the yuan, a measure which had been widely expected. The move, which coincided with renewed worries about China's slowing economy, accelerated the yuan's depreciation. Last week, it suffered its largest-ever weekly loss. Weakness in the yuan weighed on other emerging Asian currencies as most of them usually track the Chinese currency, given the region's dependence on the world's second-largest economy. Investors sometimes use certain regional currencies as proxies to bet on the yuan's direction. Sentiment toward the South Korean won turned bearish, the worst since late June, according to the poll of 13 currency analysts. China is the South Korea's largest export market. Pessimistic bets on the Taiwan dollar increased to their largest level since early April last year. Long positions in the Indian rupee and the Malaysian ringgit were scaled back, while sentiment on the Philippine peso turned bearish. Bullish bets on the Indonesian rupiah fell on dollar demand by local importers and some caution over possible intervention by the authorities to stem further appreciation in Asia's best performing currency so far this year. Short positions in the Thai baht rose on renewed political tensions after the constitutional court nullified last month's election. Sentiment on the Singapore dollar improved, however, with its short positions down by more than two-thirds, as investors bet the central bank may retain its tightening bias at a policy meeting in April. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 27-Mar 0.80 0.27 0.07 -0.72 0.55 -1.06 -0.22 0.13 0.35 13-Mar 0.41 -0.01 0.23 -1.28 0.35 -1.22 -0.43 -0.18 0.07 27-Feb 0.00 -0.09 -0.07 -0.87 0.52 -0.40 -0.31 0.14 0.59 13-Feb -0.90 -0.66 -0.38 0.02 0.48 -0.20 0.28 0.16 0.35 30-Jan -1.15 -0.01 0.14 0.85 0.46 0.22 0.48 0.53 0.93 16-Jan -1.58 -0.57 0.51 0.88 0.36 -0.46 0.53 0.66 0.90 3-Jan -1.73 -1.09 0.47 1.34 -0.03 -0.37 0.53 0.48 1.38 5-Dec -1.23 -0.87 -0.03 1.58 -0.23 -0.39 0.35 0.31 1.28 21-Nov -1.51 -1.12 -0.44 1.05 -0.57 0.23 0.04 0.06 0.72 7-Nov -1.38 -1.15 -0.53 0.64 -0.57 -0.13 -0.26 -0.53 0.30 (Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BANGALORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)