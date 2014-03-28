March 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.20 102.17 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2625 1.2642 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.527 30.582 +0.18 Korean won 1069.20 1071.50 +0.22 Baht 32.53 32.57 +0.12 Peso 45.03 45.04 +0.02 Rupiah 11410.00 11445.00 +0.31 Rupee 60.31 60.31 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2765 3.2915 +0.46 Yuan 6.2155 6.2130 -0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.20 105.28 +3.01 Sing dlr 1.2625 1.2632 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.527 29.950 -1.89 Korean won 1069.20 1055.40 -1.29 Baht 32.53 32.86 +1.01 Peso 45.03 44.40 -1.41 Rupiah 11410.00 12160.00 +6.57 Rupee 60.31 61.80 +2.47 Ringgit 3.2765 3.2755 -0.03 Yuan 6.2155 6.0539 -2.60 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)