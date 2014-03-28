* Ringgit at 1-week high on overnight NDFs * Singapore dollar hits 6-week high on funds, corp * Rupiah up on foreigners; won gains on stock inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 28 Most emerging Asian currencies advanced on Friday, heading for weekly gains as speculation grew over China's economic stimulus and the yuan's rebound. The Malaysian ringgit rose to its highest in more than a week, tracking strength in the overnight non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) and on demand from offshore funds. Indonesia's rupiah strengthened on foreign investors and strong stocks while the Singapore dollar hit a more-than six-week high on funds and month-end corporate demand. The South Korean won advanced on exporters' deals and stock inflows. Regional shares rose as Chinese Premier Le Keqiang was quoted as saying the country has the policy tools in store to support the economy and will roll out support measures. "Asian currencies may strengthen a bit more as policymakers' comments bolstered possibilities of stimulus," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. Some investors could look for chances to buy Asian stocks or bonds on their slides and as a sluggish China economy and tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve have been priced in to some degree, Park said. "Still, I doubt how strong the steps would be, given China's efforts to intentionally slow down the economy and stem hot money inflows. So, Asian currencies' upside is also seen limited," she added. Most emerging Asian currencies have risen so far this week, led by the Indian rupee on foreign fund inflows. The rupee has risen 1.4 percent against the dollar, which would be its largest weekly gain since early December, according to Thomson Reuters data. The won has appreciated 1.1 percent, while the Singapore dollar and the ringgit each have risen 1.0 percent. The Chinese yuan has gained 0.2 percent after two consecutive weekly losses. The Philippine peso has gained 0.7 percent and the Taiwan dollar is up 0.5 percent. Thailand's baht, however, has lost 0.4 percent on renewed political tensions. RINGGIT The ringgit rose as much as 3.2715 per dollar, its strongest since March 19. Domestic interbank speculators and exporters also bought the Malaysian currency, traders said. "All dollar/Asia is heavy, so we don't need to hold the dollar," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, adding he aimed 3.2600. Still, some investors took profits as the ringgit has a 100-day moving average at 3.2732. It also has the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement at 3.2719 of its depreciation in March. RUPIAH The rupiah rose on demand from foreign investors while Jakarta stocks gained nearly 1 percent, outpacing regional peers. Domestic importers bought dollars for month-end payments, limiting gains, traders said. "Perhaps, people were expecting good numbers on trade balance," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to the February trade data due on April 1. The trader said investors may try to add more rupiah positions once month-end dollar demand completes. On Thursday, Indonesia's Deputy Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said at the Reuters Summit that the country expected a trade surplus in February and March. Still, investors stayed cautious ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Monday as the rupiah had been seen more vulnerable to the Fed's policy shift due to Indonesia's current account deficit. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar advanced as much as 0.3 percent to 1.2602 against the U.S. dollar, its strongest level since Feb. 19. Funds continued to bet that the central bank is likely to maintain its tightening bias in the upcoming semi-annual monetary policy meeting in April. The city-state's currency may head to 1.2581, its 2014 peak, as it strengthened past a 200-day moving average of 1.2624, analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.15 102.17 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2616 1.2642 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.505 30.582 +0.25 Korean won 1068.60 1071.50 +0.27 Baht 32.49 32.57 +0.25 Peso 44.98 45.04 +0.13 Rupiah 11405.00 11445.00 +0.35 Rupee 60.08 60.31 +0.39 Ringgit 3.2745 3.2915 +0.52 Yuan 6.2122 6.2130 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.15 105.28 +3.06 Sing dlr 1.2616 1.2632 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.505 29.950 -1.82 Korean won 1068.60 1055.40 -1.24 Baht 32.49 32.86 +1.14 Peso 44.98 44.40 -1.30 Rupiah 11405.00 12160.00 +6.62 Rupee 60.08 61.80 +2.87 Ringgit 3.2745 3.2755 +0.03 Yuan 6.2122 6.0539 -2.55 (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)