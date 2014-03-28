(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, March 28 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday to enjoy weekly gains as speculation grew over China's economic stimulus and the yuan rebounded. The Malaysian ringgit rose to its highest in more than a week, tracking strength in non-deliverable forwards and on demand from offshore funds. Indonesia's rupiah strengthened on foreign investors and strong stocks, while the Singapore dollar hit a more-than six-week high on funds and month-end corporate demand. The South Korean won advanced on exporters' deals and stock inflows. Chinese Premier Le Keqiang was quoted as saying the country has the policy tools in store to support the economy and will roll out support measures. For the week, the Indian rupee led gains among regional currencies. The rupee has risen 1.4 percent against the dollar, which would be its largest weekly gain since early December, according to Thomson Reuters data. The ringgit has strengthened 1.1 percent so far this week. The won rose 1.0 percent, which is the largest weekly gain since early September. The Philippine peso rose 0.9 percent, while the Singapore dollar has posted a similar weekly gain. China's yuan has gained 0.3 percent after two consecutive weekly losses. Thailand's baht, however, lost 0.5 percent on renewed political tensions. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.12 102.17 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2621 1.2642 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.541 30.582 +0.13 Korean won 1068.85 1071.50 +0.25 Baht 32.53 32.57 +0.12 Peso 44.88 45.04 +0.36 Rupiah 11373.00 11445.00 +0.63 Rupee 60.09 60.31 +0.37 Ringgit 3.2710 3.2915 +0.63 Yuan 6.2075 6.2130 +0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.12 105.28 +3.09 Sing dlr 1.2621 1.2632 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.541 29.950 -1.94 Korean won 1068.85 1055.40 -1.26 Baht 32.53 32.86 +1.01 Peso 44.88 44.40 -1.08 Rupiah 11373.00 12160.00 +6.92 Rupee 60.09 61.80 +2.85 Ringgit 3.2710 3.2755 +0.14 Yuan 6.2075 6.0539 -2.47 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)