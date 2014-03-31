* S.Korean exporters support won, importers limit
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 31 The South Korean won hit a
three-week high on Monday despite the North's firing drills near
a disputed sea border as most emerging Asian currencies rose to
see quarterly gains with sustained hopes on China's economic
stimulus.
A North Korean artillery shell in the firing drill dropped
in South Korean waters, media reported. After that, South Korean
marine returned fire, the South's military said.
Investors may not see immediate threats from the exercise
unless the two Koreas have actual military conflicts, traders
and analysts said.
"The geopolitical tensions are unlikely to hit the won if we
don't see real threats such as artillery shell hitting South's
soil," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in
Seoul.
Reflecting the views, the won rose as much as 0.4
percent to 1,065.4 per dollar, its strongest since March 11, on
exporters demand for month-end and quarter-end settlements.
It gave up some of earlier gains on South Korean importers'
dollar demand. The won has a 120-day moving average at 1,065.2
and a 100-day average at 1,065.4.
The won's appreciation came as most emerging Asian
currencies rose in the first quarter on increasing speculation
about China's economic stimulus.
In the first three months, the Indonesian rupiah
and the Indian rupee led the gains among regional units
as improving economic fundamentals of the countries attracted
capital inflows.
The rupiah jumped 7.1 percent against the dollar and the
rupee advanced 3.2 percent.
Thailand's baht has risen 1.4 percent as some
investors covered short positions.
Investors were awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
speech later in the day with the focus on whether she keeps her
stance on U.S. interest rates, which the market had interpreted
as hawkish.
BAHT
The baht rose as month-end corporate dollar demand waned and
bids for the yen to the Thai currency from Japanese
companies for the end of 2013/14 fiscal year decreased.
But investors hesitated to chase the baht further as the
Thai Prime Minister is scheduled to defend herself later in the
day before the before the National Anti-Corruption Commission
against charges of dereliction of duty over a ruinously
expensive rice-buying scheme.
Her supporters are hatching plans to thwart any move to
dismiss her, with some leaders assembling what amount to
militias.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar turned weaker on growing caution over
possible intervention by the central bank to limit its strength.
Earlier, the city-state's unit rose as much as 0.1 percent
to 1.2568 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Dec. 18, on
demand from real money funds.
The Singapore dollar has a chart resistance area around
1.2560-1.2570, a cluster of previous lows which was a good
support between late November and early December, analysts said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0440 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.80 102.83 +0.02
Sing dlr 1.2617 1.2586 -0.25
Taiwan dlr 30.468 30.552 +0.28
Korean won 1066.40 1069.30 +0.27
Baht 32.42 32.51 +0.28
Peso 44.84 44.88 +0.09
*Rupiah 11355.00 11355.00 +0.00
*Rupee 59.91 59.91 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2715 3.2725 +0.03
Yuan 6.2250 6.2122 -0.21
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.80 105.28 +2.41
Sing dlr 1.2617 1.2632 +0.12
Taiwan dlr 30.468 29.950 -1.70
Korean won 1066.40 1055.40 -1.03
Baht 32.42 32.86 +1.36
Peso 44.84 44.40 -0.99
Rupiah 11355.00 12160.00 +7.09
Rupee 59.91 61.80 +3.15
Ringgit 3.2715 3.2755 +0.12
Yuan 6.2250 6.0539 -2.75
* Financial markets and Indonesia are closed for a holiday,
while Indian currency market is shut for a holiday.
(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK;
Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)