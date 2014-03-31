(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, March 31 The South Korean won hit a three-week high on Monday, even after the North fired artillery in a drill in a disputed maritime region, while the Thai baht also firmed despite another round of weak economic data. Still, most emerging Asian currencies looked set to end the quarter on a stronger note, with China's yuan a notable exception after the central bank engineered a sharp fall in the currency in recent weeks to punish speculators betting on one-way appreciation. The Indonesian rupiah was the best performer in the first quarter, rising some 7 percent against the dollar, followed by the Indian rupee, which firmed 3 percent. The yuan was the worst performer, falling 2.7 percent to erase nearly all of its gains made last year. Hopes that China's government will announce stimulus measures soon have provided some support for riskier assets in recent sessions, after a string of weak data showed the world's second-largest economy is losing steam. The won rose on Monday on demand from exporters' quarter-end settlements and as some offshore funds covered short positions, which they had built up with a chart resistance area around 1,065 per dollar, traders said. The South Korean currency has a 120-day moving average at 1,065.2 and a 100-day average at 1,065.3. Earlier, North Korea fired hundreds of artillery rounds into the sea in an apparent drill, prompting the South to fire back into the same area, according to defence officials in Seoul. But analysts did not believe the military exercise was a prelude to a sharp rise in tensions. Thailand's baht advanced as month-end corporate dollar demand waned and bids for the yen to the Thai currency from Japanese companies for the end of 2013/14 fiscal year decreased. Thailand's economy is expected to contract in the first quarter after consumption and investment fell, the central bank said, reflecting how prolonged political unrest is deepening the toll on Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. The Singapore dollar, however, turned weaker on caution over possible intervention by the central bank to curb its strength. The currency earlier hit a near 3-1/2-month high on demand from real money funds. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.96 102.83 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.2605 1.2586 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.499 30.552 +0.17 Korean won 1064.65 1069.30 +0.44 Baht 32.41 32.51 +0.31 Peso 44.82 44.88 +0.13 *Rupiah 11355.00 11355.00 +0.00 *Rupee 59.91 59.91 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2660 3.2725 +0.20 Yuan 6.2216 6.2122 -0.15 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.96 105.28 +2.25 Sing dlr 1.2605 1.2632 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.499 29.950 -1.80 Korean won 1064.65 1055.40 -0.87 Baht 32.41 32.86 +1.39 Peso 44.82 44.40 -0.95 Rupiah 11355.00 12160.00 +7.09 Rupee 59.91 61.80 +3.15 Ringgit 3.2660 3.2755 +0.29 Yuan 6.2216 6.0539 -2.70 * Financial markets in Indonesia were closed for a holiday, while Indian currency market is shut for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)