April 1 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.28 103.22 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2584 1.2574 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.421 30.510 +0.29 Korean won 1061.20 1064.70 +0.33 Baht 32.41 32.43 +0.06 Peso 44.75 44.82 +0.15 Rupiah 11260.00 11355.00 +0.84 *Rupee 59.91 59.91 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2580 3.2655 +0.23 Yuan 6.2080 6.2180 +0.16 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.28 105.28 +1.93 Sing dlr 1.2584 1.2632 +0.38 Taiwan dlr 30.421 29.950 -1.55 Korean won 1061.20 1055.40 -0.55 Baht 32.41 32.86 +1.39 Peso 44.75 44.40 -0.79 Rupiah 11260.00 12160.00 +7.99 Rupee 59.91 61.80 +3.15 Ringgit 3.2580 3.2755 +0.54 Yuan 6.2080 6.0539 -2.48 * Indian currency market is closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)