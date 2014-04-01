* Indonesia reports larger-than-expected trade surplus for Feb * Won hits 6-week high, intervention caution grows * Taiwan dollar up on stock inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 1 Most emerging Asian currencies started the second quarter firm on Tuesday after dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and stronger China manufacturing data, while the Indonesian rupiah found support from a larger trade surplus. Indonesia's trade balance reverted to a bigger-than-expected surplus in February, helped by a sharper-than-estimated drop in imports and stronger exports of crude palm oil and coal, data showed earlier. The figure briefly led investors to add the rupiah long positions, but the currency quickly gave up some initial gains as investors took profits on caution over possible intervention. The South Korean won hit a six-week high as trade data and manufacturing survey for March suggested a continuous recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy. Its strength helped the Taiwan dollar rise. Asian shares touched a four-month high after China's official Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.3 in March. The data alone is unlikely to alleviate worries about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, but investors continued to hope on China's economic stimulus. Yellen had also emphasised the need for "extraordinary" commitment to support the U.S. economy, easing speculations of an earlier-than-expected start of the rate-hike cycle. The Fed Chair said in her first public speech that there remains "considerable" slack in the economy and job market "It looks better to buy emerging Asian assets little by little as Yellen seems to be a close friend to doves and on hopes on China's stimulus," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul, adding regional currencies may stay firm in the second quarter. Still, investors may not be excited at aggressively buying emerging assets as there are not big changes in external factors, Park added. Few market players abandoned expectations that the Fed could still tighten policy early in 2015, analysts said. "The comments overnight from Yellen do not appear to be strong enough to change market expectations, hence its support for Asian currencies could be short-lived," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB. Cheung prefers the won and the Taiwan dollar, saying: "in an environment that emerging market investors are wary about capital outflows, those which have a healthier external positions on the current account side should be more resilient." RUPIAH The rupiah earlier advanced 0.9 percent to 11,250 per dollar - its strongest since March 17 - as Jakarta shares jumped around 2 percent, well outpacing its regional peers. Most government bond yields, especially long-end yields, slid. The Indonesian currency's upside was limited as investors stayed wary of potential intervention by the central bank to stem further appreciation in the best performing Asian currency so far this year. Most of its non-deliverable forwards also eased. WON The won rose as much as 0.6 percent to 1,058.7 per dollar, its strongest since Feb. 17, on demand from offshore funds and domestic exporters. South Korea's exports grew more strongly than expected last month while a private survey showed a pickup in manufacturing sector activity. Importers bought dollars on dips for payments with caution growing over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authority to prevent the won from ending the local trade stronger than 1,060 per dollar. "The rebound lower in USD/KRW in the past two sessions is impressive and brings the challenge of support at 1,060, a price point that policymakers may see worth defending at least temporarily," Scotiabank wrote in a note to clients, referring to dollar/won. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on stock inflows and tracking a firmer won. Local importers bought the U.S. dollars for payments around 30.400 and 30.430, limiting the island's currency's appreciation, traders said. Investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to cap the currency's gains, but the authority has not been spotted yet as the won outperformed the Taiwan dollar, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.28 103.22 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2587 1.2574 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.409 30.510 +0.33 Korean won 1059.50 1064.70 +0.49 Baht 32.37 32.43 +0.19 Peso 44.77 44.82 +0.11 Rupiah 11272.00 11355.00 +0.74 *Rupee 59.91 59.91 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2585 3.2655 +0.21 Yuan 6.2000 6.2180 +0.29 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.28 105.28 +1.93 Sing dlr 1.2587 1.2632 +0.36 Taiwan dlr 30.409 29.950 -1.51 Korean won 1059.50 1055.40 -0.39 Baht 32.37 32.86 +1.51 Peso 44.77 44.40 -0.83 Rupiah 11272.00 12160.00 +7.88 Rupee 59.91 61.80 +3.15 Ringgit 3.2585 3.2755 +0.52 Yuan 6.2000 6.0539 -2.36 * Indian currency market is closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by)