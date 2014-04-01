(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 1 The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday after dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and stronger China manufacturing data. The won ended the local trade up 0.6 percent at 1,058.5, its strongest close since Jan. 13, as South Korean trade data and a manufacturing survey for March suggested a continuous recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy. Offshore funds scrambled for the won to cover short positions as the foreign exchange authorities have not been spotted intervening to stem the currency's strength despite increasing caution, traders said. Exporters also bought the won for settlements. The Indonesian rupiah rose as local shares jumped more than 2 percent, outpacing regional stocks. The rupiah also found support from a larger-than-expected trade surplus in February. Investors, however, took profits from the best performing Asian currency so far this year on growing caution over possible intervention by the central bank to stem its appreciation. Asian shares touched a four-month high after China's official Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.3 in March. The data alone is unlikely to alleviate worries about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, but investors continued to hope for Chinese economic stimulus. Meanwhile, Yellen emphasised the need for an "extraordinary" commitment to support the U.S. economy, easing speculation of an earlier-than-expected start of a rate-hike cycle. The Fed chair said there remains "considerable" slack in the economy and job market. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.32 103.22 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.2588 1.2574 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.418 30.510 +0.30 Korean won 1058.30 1064.70 +0.60 Baht 32.34 32.43 +0.28 Peso 44.75 44.82 +0.16 Rupiah 11300.00 11355.00 +0.49 *Rupee 59.91 59.91 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2600 3.2655 +0.17 Yuan 6.2051 6.2180 +0.21 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.32 105.28 +1.89 Sing dlr 1.2588 1.2632 +0.35 Taiwan dlr 30.418 29.950 -1.54 Korean won 1058.30 1055.40 -0.27 Baht 32.34 32.86 +1.61 Peso 44.75 44.40 -0.78 Rupiah 11300.00 12160.00 +7.61 Rupee 59.91 61.80 +3.15 Ringgit 3.2600 3.2755 +0.48 Yuan 6.2051 6.0539 -2.44 * Indian foreign exchange market was closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)