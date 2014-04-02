April 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.83 103.65 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.2595 1.2593 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.286 30.435 +0.49 Korean won 1057.30 1058.50 +0.11 Baht 32.36 32.37 +0.02 Peso 44.76 44.75 -0.03 Rupiah 11305.00 11310.00 +0.04 Rupee 59.91 59.91 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2680 3.2615 -0.20 Yuan 6.1990 6.2069 +0.13 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.83 105.28 +1.39 Sing dlr 1.2595 1.2632 +0.29 Taiwan dlr 30.286 29.950 -1.11 Korean won 1057.30 1055.40 -0.18 Baht 32.36 32.86 +1.55 Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.82 Rupiah 11305.00 12160.00 +7.56 Rupee 59.91 61.80 +3.15 Ringgit 3.2680 3.2755 +0.23 Yuan 6.1990 6.0539 -2.34 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)