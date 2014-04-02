* Won near three-month high, intervention caution grows * Taiwan dollar gains; U.S. dollar demand from importers caps rises (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 2 Most emerging Asian currencies extended gains on Wednesday as risk sentiment improved with strong U.S. economic data and sustained hopes of stimulus steps from China, while the yuan rose after the central bank fixed its daily midpoint stronger. The South Korean won hit a near three-month high as foreign investors continued to buy local shares. The Taiwan dollar gained on stock inflows. Asian stocks advanced to a fresh four-month high after U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in March and new vehicle sales rose, indicating the world's largest economy escaped the effects of a severe winter. A strong U.S. economy was seen helping the Federal Reserve stay on track with tapering stimulus, but its impact on emerging Asian currencies would be offset to some degree by the better outlook of the region's major export markets, analysts said. "We entertain the prospect of further leg room for the dollar to test the downside against Asian currencies selectively into the summer if investors continue to seek risky assets and higher yields," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank in Singapore. "We have had a relative preference for the likes of the INR and the IDR," Ng said, referring to the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah. The two currencies have been the best performing Asian currencies so far this year as improving economic fundamentals of the countries attracted foreign capital inflows. Investors are awaiting the March U.S. payrolls report on Friday, which is expected to show employment picked up to 200,000 last month. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on stock inflows, as well as appreciation in the yuan and the won. Traders, however, said the Taiwan dollar was unlikely to strengthen past 30.250 to the U.S. dollar, seeing its recent gains as too fast. The island's currency has risen more than 1 percent since March 24, when it hit its weakest since October 2011. Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank to stem its strength, even though the authority has not been spotted yet, traders said. Importers bought the greenback around 30.300 for payments, while exporters stayed away as they sold the U.S. dollar when it was 30.350. WON The won rose 0.2 percent to 1,056.2 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 13, as foreign investors extended their buying spree in Seoul's main stock market to a sixth consecutive session. Foreigners have bought a combined net 1.3 trillion won ($1.2 billion) worth of stocks during the period, according to the Korea Exchange data. Technically, the won is seen heading to this year's high of 1,048.3, after it cleared the 76.4 percent retracement at 1,058.1 of its depreciation between January and February, analysts said. Still, caution heightened over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its strength, traders and analysts said. Due to caution, local importers were more active in buying dollars for payments than exporters, traders said. "As everybody stayed wary, it is not a good time to chase the won aggressively," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0415 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.84 103.65 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2595 1.2593 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.279 30.435 +0.52 Korean won 1056.70 1058.50 +0.17 Baht 32.40 32.37 -0.09 Peso 44.77 44.75 -0.05 Rupiah 11298.00 11310.00 +0.11 Rupee 59.70 59.91 +0.35 Ringgit 3.2660 3.2615 -0.14 Yuan 6.2040 6.2069 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.84 105.28 +1.38 Sing dlr 1.2595 1.2632 +0.29 Taiwan dlr 30.279 29.950 -1.09 Korean won 1056.70 1055.40 -0.12 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.44 Peso 44.77 44.40 -0.83 Rupiah 11298.00 12160.00 +7.63 Rupee 59.70 61.80 +3.52 Ringgit 3.2660 3.2755 +0.29 Yuan 6.2040 6.0539 -2.42 ($1 = 1,058.6 Won) (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI and Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)