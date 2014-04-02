(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 2 The Indian rupee led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as risk sentiment improved on strong U.S. economic data and sustained hopes for stimulus steps by China. The rupee hit a fresh eight-month high on dollar inflows on the first day local foreign exchange markets were open since Friday. There were holidays on Monday and Tuesday when most emerging Asian currencies rose. The South Korean won rose to a near three-month high as foreign investors continued to buy local shares. The Taiwan dollar gained on stock inflows. Investors, however, stayed cautious over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities of the Northeast Asian countries, limiting gains in those units. Indonesia's rupiah edged up on demand from foreign banks. Asian stocks advanced to a fresh four-month high after U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in March and new vehicle sales rose, indicating the world's largest economy escaped the effects of a severe winter. Investors are awaiting the March U.S. payroll report due on Friday, which is expected to show 200,000 jobs were created last month. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0831 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.82 103.65 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2601 1.2593 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.358 30.435 +0.25 Korean won 1055.90 1058.50 +0.25 Baht 32.40 32.37 -0.11 Peso 44.88 44.75 -0.30 Rupiah 11295.00 11310.00 +0.13 Rupee 59.62 59.91 +0.49 Ringgit 3.2680 3.2615 -0.20 Yuan 6.2056 6.2069 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.82 105.28 +1.40 Sing dlr 1.2601 1.2632 +0.25 Taiwan dlr 30.358 29.950 -1.34 Korean won 1055.90 1055.40 -0.05 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.42 Peso 44.88 44.40 -1.08 Rupiah 11295.00 12160.00 +7.66 Rupee 59.62 61.80 +3.67 Ringgit 3.2680 3.2755 +0.23 Yuan 6.2056 6.0539 -2.44 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)