* Philippine peso down on dlr demand linked to bond
maturities
* Ringgit falls on dlr short-covering, baht weaker
* S.Korean importers weigh on won; stock inflows pare slides
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 3 Most emerging Asian
currencies eased on Thursday as the dollar was well supported by
another set of upbeat economic data, though news of China's
economic stimulus steps checked losses.
The Philippine peso fell on dollar demand linked
to bond maturities, and Malaysia's ringgit slid in thin
trading on weakness in non-deliverable forwards.
The Thai baht lost ground as persistent political
unrest dented consumer sentiment in March.
China acted for the first time this year to support the
economy by cutting taxes for small companies and announcing
plans to speed up the construction of railway lines.
The news supported risk sentiment in the region although the
modest nature of the stimulus appeared to temper enthusiasm.
The dollar rose against a basket of six major
currencies after more signs the U.S. economy was regaining
momentum after a severe winter.
U.S. private companies added 191,000 workers to payrolls in
March and 39,000 more were added in February than previously
believed, payrolls processor ADP said on Wednesday. New orders
for factory goods rebounded more than expected in February.
The improving data raises expectations for a solid March
non-farm payrolls report on Friday. The forecast is centred on
200,000 new jobs being created last month, the largest gain in
four months, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
"Asian currencies may ease further if the NFP is at 200K and
above as it will boost the dollar for the short term," said
Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore.
"To see Asia currencies rebound, we need to see NFP surprise
on the low side, probably below 150K or lower."
Still, some traders said a healthy U.S. economy is not
necessarily negative for emerging Asian currencies as strength
in the world's top economy may boost appetite for risky assets.
RINGGIT
The ringgit slid as investors added long positions in the
dollar after the firm U.S. data.
Still, some traders looked to square those bets around
3.2800 amid caution ahead of the Friday's official U.S.
employment report.
"If we get a strong figure, then we will definitely see more
dollar buying," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore.
WON
The won eased on dollar demand from local importers for
payments amid growing caution over possible intervention by the
foreign exchange authorities to stem the currency's
appreciation.
Still, traders were reluctant to add short positions in the
South Korean currency as foreign investors extended a buying
spree in Seoul's main stock market to a seventh
consecutive session.
Foreigners have bought a combined net 1.8 trillion Korean
won ($1.7 billion) during the period, according to the Korea
Exchange.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0445 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.95 103.89 -0.06
Sing dlr 1.2623 1.2623 +0.00
Taiwan dlr 30.292 30.375 +0.27
Korean won 1057.30 1056.60 -0.07
Baht 32.48 32.40 -0.25
Peso 45.00 44.88 -0.27
Rupiah 11290.00 11290.00 +0.00
Rupee 60.02 59.90 -0.20
Ringgit 3.2795 3.2700 -0.29
Yuan 6.2083 6.2056 -0.04
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.95 105.28 +1.27
Sing dlr 1.2623 1.2632 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 30.292 29.950 -1.13
Korean won 1057.30 1055.40 -0.18
Baht 32.48 32.86 +1.17
Peso 45.00 44.40 -1.34
Rupiah 11290.00 12160.00 +7.71
Rupee 60.02 61.80 +2.97
Ringgit 3.2795 3.2755 -0.12
Yuan 6.2083 6.0539 -2.49
($1 = 1,056.6 Won)
