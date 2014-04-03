* Philippine peso down on dlr demand linked to bond maturities * Ringgit falls on dlr short-covering, baht weaker * S.Korean importers weigh on won; stock inflows pare slides (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 3 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Thursday as the dollar was well supported by another set of upbeat economic data, though news of China's economic stimulus steps checked losses. The Philippine peso fell on dollar demand linked to bond maturities, and Malaysia's ringgit slid in thin trading on weakness in non-deliverable forwards. The Thai baht lost ground as persistent political unrest dented consumer sentiment in March. China acted for the first time this year to support the economy by cutting taxes for small companies and announcing plans to speed up the construction of railway lines. The news supported risk sentiment in the region although the modest nature of the stimulus appeared to temper enthusiasm. The dollar rose against a basket of six major currencies after more signs the U.S. economy was regaining momentum after a severe winter. U.S. private companies added 191,000 workers to payrolls in March and 39,000 more were added in February than previously believed, payrolls processor ADP said on Wednesday. New orders for factory goods rebounded more than expected in February. The improving data raises expectations for a solid March non-farm payrolls report on Friday. The forecast is centred on 200,000 new jobs being created last month, the largest gain in four months, a Reuters poll of economists showed. "Asian currencies may ease further if the NFP is at 200K and above as it will boost the dollar for the short term," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. "To see Asia currencies rebound, we need to see NFP surprise on the low side, probably below 150K or lower." Still, some traders said a healthy U.S. economy is not necessarily negative for emerging Asian currencies as strength in the world's top economy may boost appetite for risky assets. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as investors added long positions in the dollar after the firm U.S. data. Still, some traders looked to square those bets around 3.2800 amid caution ahead of the Friday's official U.S. employment report. "If we get a strong figure, then we will definitely see more dollar buying," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore. WON The won eased on dollar demand from local importers for payments amid growing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the currency's appreciation. Still, traders were reluctant to add short positions in the South Korean currency as foreign investors extended a buying spree in Seoul's main stock market to a seventh consecutive session. Foreigners have bought a combined net 1.8 trillion Korean won ($1.7 billion) during the period, according to the Korea Exchange. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.95 103.89 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2623 1.2623 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.292 30.375 +0.27 Korean won 1057.30 1056.60 -0.07 Baht 32.48 32.40 -0.25 Peso 45.00 44.88 -0.27 Rupiah 11290.00 11290.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.02 59.90 -0.20 Ringgit 3.2795 3.2700 -0.29 Yuan 6.2083 6.2056 -0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.95 105.28 +1.27 Sing dlr 1.2623 1.2632 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.292 29.950 -1.13 Korean won 1057.30 1055.40 -0.18 Baht 32.48 32.86 +1.17 Peso 45.00 44.40 -1.34 Rupiah 11290.00 12160.00 +7.71 Rupee 60.02 61.80 +2.97 Ringgit 3.2795 3.2755 -0.12 Yuan 6.2083 6.0539 -2.49 ($1 = 1,056.6 Won) (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)