(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 3 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as the dollar was well supported by another set of upbeat U.S. data, though news that China was taking small steps to stimulate its economy capped losses. The Malaysian ringgit tracked its weakness in non-deliverable forwards. Investors sold the currency against the Singapore dollar. Thailand's baht lost ground, partly because a university's index for consumer sentiment fell for a 12th straight month in March, due to continuing political tension. The South Korean won eased on dollar demand from local importers for payments. It recovered some of the losses on stock inflows and exporters' bids for settlements. The Philippine peso edged lower on dollar demand linked to bond maturities. The dollar rose against a basket of six major currencies after more signs the U.S. economy was regaining momentum after a severe winter. Emerging Asian currencies are expected to mostly hold steady in the coming year as the global economic recovery gathers pace and the outlook for risk improves, a Reuters poll showed. But a slowing China economy is a key concern, according to the survey. Late on Wednesday, China acted for the first time this year to support the economy by cutting taxes for small companies and announcing plans to speed up the construction of railway lines. The news supported risk sentiment in the region although the small size of the stimulus tempered enthusiasm. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0825 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.93 103.89 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.2620 1.2623 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.366 30.375 +0.03 Korean won 1057.80 1056.60 -0.11 Baht 32.47 32.40 -0.22 Peso 44.94 44.88 -0.13 Rupiah 11305.00 11290.00 -0.13 Rupee 60.16 59.90 -0.42 Ringgit 3.2805 3.2700 -0.32 Yuan 6.2098 6.2056 -0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.93 105.28 +1.29 Sing dlr 1.2620 1.2632 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.366 29.950 -1.37 Korean won 1057.80 1055.40 -0.23 Baht 32.47 32.86 +1.20 Peso 44.94 44.40 -1.21 Rupiah 11305.00 12160.00 +7.56 Rupee 60.16 61.80 +2.73 Ringgit 3.2805 3.2755 -0.15 Yuan 6.2098 6.0539 -2.51 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)