* Philippine Mar inflation at 4-mth low, may delay tightening * Baht down ahead of weekend "red shirt" rally * Won gains on stock inflows, exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 4 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday in subdued trading to register weekly losses ahead of U.S. jobs data, while the Philippine peso dipped as a low inflation reading reduced expectations of a rate hike. The Thai baht weakened on rising political tension as government supporters planned a big rally for Saturday to counter attempts to remove Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra from power. Investors were waiting for the March U.S. nonfarm payrolls later in the day to see if the economy is finally regaining its momentum after an extreme winter. A Reuters poll showed U.S. employers were expected to add about 200,000 jobs in March, but some investors were already betting on a bigger number because private companies had stepped up their hiring, traders said. The dollar hovered a near five-week high against a basket of six major currencies. A payroll number that tops expectations may spark speculation of an earlier rate hike by the Federal Reserve, pushing up the U.S. dollar and debt yields. That would not necessarily be negative for emerging Asian currencies, though, as a healthy U.S. economy could boost the region's exports. "A strong figure has been factored in Asian currencies to some degree, given the dollar's strength," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "So, Asian currencies may not fall much further unless the dollar jumps from here," Park added. For the week, most emerging Asian currencies have already eased, led by the Indian rupee, as investors took profits. The rupee has lost 0.7 percent against the dollar so far this week as the central bank was suspected to have intervened to stem the currency's strength. Singapore's dollar and the Malaysian ringgit each slid 0.4 percent, while the Thai baht and the Philippine peso were down 0.2 percent. The South Korean won, however, defied regional depreciation with a 1.3 percent gain helped by stock investment inflows. The gain would be the largest weekly rise since early September, according to Thomson Reuters data. Taiwan's dollar also rose 0.6 percent. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased with data showing March inflation slowed for the second consecutive month to 3.9 percent, lower than a 4.2 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. "It should result in a weaker peso, further pressured by the U.S. recovery and the dollar's strength," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila, when asked if a lower chance of a rate hike would support the peso. A rate hike usually increase yields, but that can sometimes hurt confidence in riskier assets. The peso, however, pared some of its initial losses on market talk that dollar buying linked to maturing bonds had been completed, traders said. WON The won rose in thin trading as foreign investors extended their buying spree in Seoul's main stock market to a eighth straight session. Foreigners have purchased nearly 2.0 trillion Korean won ($1.9 billion) worth of shares in total over the eight sessions, according to Korea Exchange data. Exporters were lined up to buy the won at around 1,058 per dollar for settlements, traders said. Still, trading was subdued ahead of the U.S. jobs data and on caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem this week's best-performing Asian currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.91 103.93 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2636 1.2632 -0.03 *Taiwan dlr 30.366 30.380 +0.05 Korean won 1055.60 1057.90 +0.22 Baht 32.54 32.48 -0.20 Peso 44.99 44.94 -0.11 Rupiah 11306.00 11320.00 +0.12 Rupee 60.34 60.17 -0.29 Ringgit 3.2825 3.2825 +0.00 Yuan 6.2156 6.2107 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.91 105.28 +1.31 Sing dlr 1.2636 1.2632 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.366 29.950 -1.37 Korean won 1055.60 1055.40 -0.02 Baht 32.54 32.86 +0.98 Peso 44.99 44.40 -1.32 Rupiah 11306.00 12160.00 +7.55 Rupee 60.34 61.80 +2.42 Ringgit 3.2825 3.2755 -0.21 Yuan 6.2156 6.0539 -2.60 * Financial markets in Taiwan are closed for a holiday. ($1 = 1,057.95 Won) (Editing by Eric Meijer)