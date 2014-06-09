* Won near 6-year high on stock inflows; intervention limits * Baht gains to pre-coup level on offshore, local investors * Ringgit around 7-month high as hedge funds buy NDFs (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 9 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday as U.S. and China data pointed to a strengthening global economic recovery, while the yuan jumped after the central bank fixed the daily midpoint surprisingly higher. The South Korean won touched a near six-year peak on sustained stock inflows, although intervention by the foreign exchange authorities capped its upside. Malaysia's ringgit hit a near seven-month high, tracking its strength in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) on hedge funds demand. The Thai baht advanced to levels seen before the May 22 military coup on demand from both offshore and local investors as public protests against the junta dwindled. U.S jobs data on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls increased 217,000 last month, bringing employment back to its pre-recession level and validating the view that labour conditions are improving. In China, exports in May gained steam, even though an unexpected drop in imports indicated weaker domestic demand in the world's second-largest economy, weekend data showed. Those signs of global recovery came as the European Central Bank last week eased its monetary policy to prevent deflation in the euro zone. With those policy step, investors have been expected to chase higher-yielding assets in emerging Asia. "The U.S. nonfarm payrolls data came in at a 'sweet spot' for Asian FX," Scotiabank said in a client note. "This combined with the Chinese trade data over the weekend has set a positive tone for EM Asia at the outset of the week, and should help bolster even underperforming Asian currencies," it added. WON The won advanced 0.3 percent to 1,017.0 per dollar, its strongest since August 2008, as foreign investors were set to extend their buying spree in Seoul shares for an 18th consecutive session. They have bought a combined net 3.15 trillion won ($3.10 billion) worth of stocks during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. The won also found support from catch-up demand as South Korean financial markets were closed on Friday for a holiday when other Asian currencies gained on the ECB's easing and a stronger yuan. The foreign exchange authorities were, however, spotted intervening to curb the won's appreciation as the currency also hit a near six-year high against the Japanese yen. South Korea's major companies compete with Japanese peers in key overseas markets and industries. BAHT The baht rose as much as 0.5 percent to 32.42 per dollar, its strongest since May 22 when Thailand's military seized power. Army chief and coup leader General Prayuth Chan-ocha on Saturday declared himself the head of the Board of Investment, paving the way for the approval of a 700 billion baht ($21.6 billion) pending investment projects. The number of protesters against the coup also dwindled although the junta kept thousands of troops and police ready to deal with any public demonstrations. Last week, foreign investors bought a combined net 8.04 billion baht in Bangkok shares. RINGGIT The ringgit rose as much as 0.6 percent to 3.1930 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 21. Hedge funds bought one-month NDFs, traders said. A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said spot ringgit has room to strengthen to 3.1700-3.1800. Malaysian exports surged by nearly a fifth in April, beating market forecasts and increasing expectations that the central bank may raise interest rates next month. RUPIAH The rupiah gained on its strength in overnight NDFs market. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,790 per dollar, stronger than the previous day's 11,823. The Indonesian currency, however, gave up some of earlier gains on dollar demand linked to dividend payments, traders said. The rupiah NDFs on Monday turned slightly weaker on renewed worries about the country's current account deficit and uncertainty over July's presidential election. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.50 102.47 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2508 1.2517 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.003 30.080 +0.26 Korean won 1017.10 1020.50 +0.33 Baht 32.43 32.57 +0.43 Peso 43.59 43.65 +0.15 Rupiah 11780.00 11830.00 +0.42 Rupee 59.03 59.17 +0.23 Ringgit 3.1960 3.2120 +0.50 Yuan 6.2384 6.2502 +0.19 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.50 105.28 +2.71 Sing dlr 1.2508 1.2632 +0.99 Taiwan dlr 30.003 29.950 -0.18 Korean won 1017.10 1055.40 +3.77 Baht 32.43 32.86 +1.33 Peso 43.59 44.40 +1.86 Rupiah 11780.00 12160.00 +3.23 Rupee 59.03 61.80 +4.69 Ringgit 3.1960 3.2755 +2.49 Yuan 6.2384 6.0539 -2.96 ($1 = 32.42 baht) ($1 = 1017.1 won) (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai IN BANGKOK; Editing by Kim Coghill)