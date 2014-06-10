June 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.37 102.53 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.2501 1.2495 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.985 30.048 +0.21 Korean won 1015.60 1016.20 +0.06 Baht 32.45 32.42 -0.09 Peso 43.65 43.59 -0.15 Rupiah 11793.00 11773.00 -0.17 Rupee 59.20 59.20 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1975 3.2000 +0.08 Yuan 6.2330 6.2404 +0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.37 105.28 +2.84 Sing dlr 1.2501 1.2632 +1.05 Taiwan dlr 29.985 29.950 -0.12 Korean won 1015.60 1055.40 +3.92 Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.26 Peso 43.65 44.40 +1.71 Rupiah 11793.00 12160.00 +3.11 Rupee 59.20 61.80 +4.39 Ringgit 3.1975 3.2755 +2.44 Yuan 6.2330 6.0539 -2.87 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)