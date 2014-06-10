* Rupiah down after foreigners' heavy stock selling on Monday * Philippine peso eases after April exports data (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 10 Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields underpinned the dollar, while the Chinese yuan rose to its strongest level in more than three weeks after the central bank's firm guidance. The rupiah fell after foreign investors sold the most Indonesian shares in two months on Monday. The Philippine peso slid after data showed only scant growth in April exports. The U.S. dollar tried to maintain its overnight gains along with a higher U.S. Treasury yields after hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve bank president James Bullard and Friday's solid U.S. jobs data. Bullard, who is not a voter this year on monetary policy, said the falling U.S. unemployment rate, together with other encouraging economic data, could prompt him to move forward his view on when interest rates should be raised. Investors also took profits from the recent gains in emerging Asian currencies, but many traders and analysts remained bullish on regional currencies. "We may see some more corrections," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "But they may be good chances to add more bullish bets on Asian currencies. I prefer long positions throughout the third quarter," Park added. Emerging Asian currencies have risen on expectations of more global inflows into higher-yielding Asian assets following the European Central Bank's policy easing last week. The yuan's rebound is also likely to support regional peers. The renminbi earlier rose 0.2 percent to 6.2303 per dollar, its strongest since May 16. China's central bank again fixed the daily trading midpoint stronger than market predictions, indicating it was comfortable with the currency gaining for now. RUPIAH The rupiah fell, tracking its weakness in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) markets. Foreign investors sold a net 778.4 billion rupiah ($66.0 million) worth of Jakarta shares on Monday, the largest single-day selling since April 10, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indonesian currency found some relief as local stocks rose 0.9 percent, outperforming most of regional peers. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,806 per dollar, weaker than the previous day's 11,790. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased on dollar demand linked to maturing NDFs and as Manila shares fell 0.5 percent. The Philippines exports in April rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier to $4.54 billion, the smallest since January, data showed earlier. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.31 102.53 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.2509 1.2495 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.993 30.048 +0.18 Korean won 1016.80 1016.20 -0.06 Baht 32.47 32.42 -0.15 Peso 43.66 43.59 -0.17 Rupiah 11805.00 11773.00 -0.27 Rupee 59.27 59.20 -0.12 Ringgit 3.2025 3.2000 -0.08 Yuan 6.2336 6.2404 +0.11 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.31 105.28 +2.90 Sing dlr 1.2509 1.2632 +0.98 Taiwan dlr 29.993 29.950 -0.14 Korean won 1016.80 1055.40 +3.80 Baht 32.47 32.86 +1.20 Peso 43.66 44.40 +1.68 Rupiah 11805.00 12160.00 +3.01 Rupee 59.27 61.80 +4.27 Ringgit 3.2025 3.2755 +2.28 Yuan 6.2336 6.0539 -2.88 ($1 = 11,800 rupiah) (Editing by Kim Coghill)