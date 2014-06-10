(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 10 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields lifted the dollar, while the Chinese yuan rose to its strongest level in more than a month after the central bank's firm guidance. The baht fell as investors covered short positions in the dollar, taking profits from the recent gain in the Thai currency. Earlier, an independent member of the Thailand central bank's monetary policy member said the benchmark interest rate is "very low" and any further easing before the political situation is stable may do little to help the economy. The rupiah slid after foreign investors sold the most Indonesian shares in two months on Monday. The Philippine peso fell in thin trading after data showed only scant growth in April exports. South Korea's won eased with the foreign exchange authorities suspected of intervening to stem the currency's appreciation, traders said. The U.S. dollar broadly rose along with higher U.S. Treasury yields after hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard and Friday's solid U.S. jobs data. Bullard, who is not a voter this year on monetary policy, said the falling U.S. unemployment rate, together with other encouraging economic data, could prompt him to move forward his view on when interest rates should be raised. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0850 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.33 102.53 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2510 1.2495 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.046 30.048 +0.01 Korean won 1017.20 1016.20 -0.10 Baht 32.51 32.42 -0.28 Peso 43.68 43.59 -0.21 Rupiah 11805.00 11773.00 -0.27 Rupee 59.26 59.20 -0.10 Ringgit 3.2060 3.2000 -0.19 Yuan 6.2250 6.2404 +0.25 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.33 105.28 +2.88 Sing dlr 1.2510 1.2632 +0.98 Taiwan dlr 30.046 29.950 -0.32 Korean won 1017.20 1055.40 +3.76 Baht 32.51 32.86 +1.08 Peso 43.68 44.40 +1.65 Rupiah 11805.00 12160.00 +3.01 Rupee 59.26 61.80 +4.29 Ringgit 3.2060 3.2755 +2.17 Yuan 6.2250 6.0539 -2.75 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)