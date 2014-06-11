* Yuan falls after c.bank guidance * Won nears 6-yr high, foreigners keeps buying Seoul stocks * Baht gains on interbank speculators * Ringgit pares gains after weaker output data (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 11 Most emerging Asian currencies held a firm tone despite a weaker Chinese yuan and a sturdy dollar on Wednesday, with trading subdued as investors search for higher yields after the European Central Bank's monetary easing. The yuan broke a three-day gaining streak after the People's Bank of China fixed the daily midpoint slightly weaker. The South Korean won hovered near a six-year high as foreign investors continued to buy Seoul shares and exporters lined up to get currency for settlements. Thailand's interbank speculators lifted the baht. The Malaysian ringgit followed regional gains, while it pared some of earlier appreciation after data showing April factory output grew slower than expectations. The Asian currencies appreciated as the euro neared a four-month low, its appeal waning after the ECB's monetary policy easing last week, which supported the U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar. "The euro zone's easing and recent improvement in China's economy offset the impact of higher U.S. yields on Asia," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "Higher U.S. yields are also seen positive to Asia FX for now as they reflect a strong U.S. economy and Yellen has alleviated concerns over a rate hike," Jeong noted, referring to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. WON The won edged up to 1,016.0 per dollar with foreign investors poised to extend their buying spree in South Korea's main stock exchange to a 20th consecutive session. Foreigners have bought a combined net 3.4 trillion Korean won ($3.4 billion) of shares during the period, according to the Korea Exchange. On Tuesday, the won hit 1,015.5, its strongest since August 2008, but caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem appreciation in the second best-performing emerging Asian currency. BAHT The baht advanced on demand from local interbank speculators amid overall strength in regional peers. Still, traders hesitated to chase the Thai currency as foreign appetite for domestic financial assets waned. Foreign investors turned to net sellers of Bangkok shares for the first time in June on Tuesday. Foreigners also unloaded government bonds. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained from the previous close, which traders said was weakened by the central bank's usual last-minute intervention. Local importers bought the U.S. dollar for payments when it was lower than 30.000 to the Taiwan dollar, traders said. Investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to prevent the island's currency from straying beyond 30.000. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.27 102.35 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2502 1.2497 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.982 30.050 +0.23 Korean won 1016.40 1017.20 +0.08 Baht 32.46 32.52 +0.17 Peso 43.70 43.68 -0.06 Rupiah 11797.00 11805.00 +0.07 Rupee 59.33 59.29 -0.07 Ringgit 3.2035 3.2070 +0.11 Yuan 6.2276 6.2250 -0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.27 105.28 +2.94 Sing dlr 1.2502 1.2632 +1.04 Taiwan dlr 29.982 29.950 -0.11 Korean won 1016.40 1055.40 +3.84 Baht 32.46 32.86 +1.23 Peso 43.70 44.40 +1.59 Rupiah 11797.00 12160.00 +3.08 Rupee 59.33 61.80 +4.16 Ringgit 3.2035 3.2755 +2.25 Yuan 6.2276 6.0539 -2.79 ($1 = 1,016.2 won) (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Eric Meijer)