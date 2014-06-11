* Yuan falls after c.bank guidance
* Won nears 6-yr high, foreigners keeps buying Seoul stocks
* Baht gains on interbank speculators
* Ringgit pares gains after weaker output data
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 11 Most emerging Asian
currencies held a firm tone despite a weaker Chinese yuan and a
sturdy dollar on Wednesday, with trading subdued as investors
search for higher yields after the European Central Bank's
monetary easing.
The yuan broke a three-day gaining streak after
the People's Bank of China fixed the daily midpoint slightly
weaker.
The South Korean won hovered near a six-year high
as foreign investors continued to buy Seoul shares and
exporters lined up to get currency for settlements.
Thailand's interbank speculators lifted the baht.
The Malaysian ringgit followed regional gains,
while it pared some of earlier appreciation after data showing
April factory output grew slower than expectations.
The Asian currencies appreciated as the euro neared a
four-month low, its appeal waning after the ECB's monetary
policy easing last week, which supported the U.S. Treasury
yields and the dollar.
"The euro zone's easing and recent improvement in China's
economy offset the impact of higher U.S. yields on Asia," said
Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul.
"Higher U.S. yields are also seen positive to Asia FX for
now as they reflect a strong U.S. economy and Yellen has
alleviated concerns over a rate hike," Jeong noted, referring to
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
WON
The won edged up to 1,016.0 per dollar with foreign
investors poised to extend their buying spree in South Korea's
main stock exchange to a 20th consecutive session.
Foreigners have bought a combined net 3.4 trillion Korean
won ($3.4 billion) of shares during the period, according to the
Korea Exchange.
On Tuesday, the won hit 1,015.5, its strongest since August
2008, but caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities to stem appreciation in the second
best-performing emerging Asian currency.
BAHT
The baht advanced on demand from local interbank speculators
amid overall strength in regional peers.
Still, traders hesitated to chase the Thai currency as
foreign appetite for domestic financial assets waned.
Foreign investors turned to net sellers of Bangkok shares
for the first time in June on Tuesday. Foreigners also
unloaded government bonds.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained from the previous close,
which traders said was weakened by the central bank's usual
last-minute intervention.
Local importers bought the U.S. dollar for payments when it
was lower than 30.000 to the Taiwan dollar, traders said.
Investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the
central bank to prevent the island's currency from straying
beyond 30.000.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0450 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.27 102.35 +0.08
Sing dlr 1.2502 1.2497 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 29.982 30.050 +0.23
Korean won 1016.40 1017.20 +0.08
Baht 32.46 32.52 +0.17
Peso 43.70 43.68 -0.06
Rupiah 11797.00 11805.00 +0.07
Rupee 59.33 59.29 -0.07
Ringgit 3.2035 3.2070 +0.11
Yuan 6.2276 6.2250 -0.04
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.27 105.28 +2.94
Sing dlr 1.2502 1.2632 +1.04
Taiwan dlr 29.982 29.950 -0.11
Korean won 1016.40 1055.40 +3.84
Baht 32.46 32.86 +1.23
Peso 43.70 44.40 +1.59
Rupiah 11797.00 12160.00 +3.08
Rupee 59.33 61.80 +4.16
Ringgit 3.2035 3.2755 +2.25
Yuan 6.2276 6.0539 -2.79
($1 = 1,016.2 won)
