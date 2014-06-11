(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 11 Most emerging Asian currencies failed to maintain early gains and turned slightly weaker on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields rose and the Chinese yuan slipped. The ringgit fell after data showed Malaysia's industrial production in April rose a slower-than-expected 4.2 percent from a year earlier. The Philippine peso underperformed Asian peers on importers' dollar demand and as interbank speculators scrambled for the greenback to cover short positions. China's yuan broke a three-day streak of gains after Bank of China fixed the daily midpoint slightly weaker. The South Korean won bucked regional weakness as foreign investors extended their buying spree in the main stock market to a 20th straight session. Thailand's baht edged up on demand from interbank speculators. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.28 102.35 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2497 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.023 30.050 +0.09 Korean won 1015.60 1017.20 +0.16 Baht 32.49 32.52 +0.08 Peso 43.82 43.68 -0.33 Rupiah 11802.00 11805.00 +0.03 Rupee 59.30 59.29 -0.01 Ringgit 3.2110 3.2070 -0.12 Yuan 6.2295 6.2250 -0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.28 105.28 +2.93 Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2632 +1.01 Taiwan dlr 30.023 29.950 -0.24 Korean won 1015.60 1055.40 +3.92 Baht 32.49 32.86 +1.14 Peso 43.82 44.40 +1.31 Rupiah 11802.00 12160.00 +3.03 Rupee 59.30 61.80 +4.22 Ringgit 3.2110 3.2755 +2.01 Yuan 6.2295 6.0539 -2.82 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)