June 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 102.08 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2505 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.007 30.039 +0.11 Korean won 1018.20 1015.70 -0.25 Baht 32.49 32.52 +0.08 *Peso 43.82 43.82 +0.00 Rupiah 11814.00 11805.00 -0.08 Rupee 59.27 59.27 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2120 3.2125 +0.02 Yuan 6.2297 6.2279 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 105.28 +3.19 Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2632 +1.13 Taiwan dlr 30.007 29.950 -0.19 Korean won 1018.20 1055.40 +3.65 Baht 32.49 32.86 +1.14 Peso 43.82 44.40 +1.31 Rupiah 11814.00 12160.00 +2.93 Rupee 59.27 61.80 +4.27 Ringgit 3.2120 3.2755 +1.98 Yuan 6.2297 6.0539 -2.82 * Financial markets in the Philippines are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)