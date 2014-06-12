* BOK chief: firm won negative on growth, positive on inflation * Thai c.bank chief says policy rate low, supportive growth * Baht secures support at 100-day moving average (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 12 The South Korean won eased on Thursday, but pared most of its earlier losses after the central bank chief said effects of the currency's value changes are more important than specific levels. Most emerging Asian currencies held firm as the Chinese yuan gained despite a weaker midpoint set by the central bank, with investors welcoming Beijing's continued economic stimulus measures. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said changing interest rates in response to moves in the won may have unexpected results. Lee also said a stronger won is negative on growth but positive on inflation. Offshore funds bought the won after these comments, traders said. "This keeps in line with the BoK's strategy as a liquidity smoother, rather than as a central bank that attempts to influence overall trading levels," Scotiabank said in a client note. The won eased 0.1 percent to 1,016.5 per dollar as of 0435 GMT. Earlier, the currency fell as much as 0.3 percent to 1,018.8. Foreign investors were poised to extend their buying streak in the main stock market to the 21st consecutive session, supporting the won. Local exporters also bought the currency on dips for settlements. The South Korean unit has risen 3.8 percent against the dollar so far this year, becoming the second-best performing emerging Asian currency, according to Thomson Reuters data. The won has been supported by continuous current account surplus and capital inflows. The foreign exchange authorities have been spotted intervening to stem its appreciation as the won hit a near six-year high earlier this week. BAHT The baht gained as traders covered short positions as the currency found a chart support at 32.52 per dollar, a 100-day moving average. Some traders, however, took profits on signs of easing appetite for Thai assets among foreign investors. Foreign investors were net sellers in the Bangkok stock market the two previous sessions, according to Thomson Reuters data. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar gained 0.1 percent to 1.2491 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since May 19. Some investors also bought the city-state currency against the Malaysian ringgit. Still, traders doubted how much more ground the Singapore dollar would gain. "We need more momentum, especially from China. If China fixes the yuan midpoint stronger a few time more, the Singapore dollar may strengthen further," said a European bank trader. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.07 102.08 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2498 1.2505 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.995 30.039 +0.15 Korean won 1016.50 1015.70 -0.08 Baht 32.46 32.52 +0.17 *Peso 43.82 43.82 +0.00 Rupiah 11809.00 11805.00 -0.03 Rupee 59.32 59.27 -0.08 Ringgit 3.2125 3.2125 +0.00 Yuan 6.2207 6.2279 +0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.07 105.28 +3.14 Sing dlr 1.2498 1.2632 +1.07 Taiwan dlr 29.995 29.950 -0.15 Korean won 1016.50 1055.40 +3.83 Baht 32.46 32.86 +1.23 Peso 43.82 44.40 +1.31 Rupiah 11809.00 12160.00 +2.97 Rupee 59.32 61.80 +4.19 Ringgit 3.2125 3.2755 +1.96 Yuan 6.2207 6.0539 -2.68 * Financial markets in the Philippines are closed for a holiday. (Editing by Kim Coghill)