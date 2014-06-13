BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
June 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.77 101.71 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2480 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.999 30.045 +0.15 Korean won 1018.10 1017.70 -0.04 Baht 32.43 32.45 +0.06 Peso 43.78 43.82 +0.09 Rupiah 11775.00 11786.00 +0.09 Rupee 59.25 59.25 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2090 3.2080 -0.03 Yuan 6.2111 6.2185 +0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.77 105.28 +3.44 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2632 +1.19 Taiwan dlr 29.999 29.950 -0.16 Korean won 1018.10 1055.40 +3.66 Baht 32.43 32.86 +1.33 Peso 43.78 44.40 +1.40 Rupiah 11775.00 12160.00 +3.27 Rupee 59.25 61.80 +4.30 Ringgit 3.2090 3.2755 +2.07 Yuan 6.2111 6.0539 -2.53 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
