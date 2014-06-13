* Thai junta leader: interim government to be set up by Aug * Baht up on bond inflows; stocks gain * Taiwan c.bank may tolerate strong Taiwan dlr -trader (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 13 The Thai baht rose to its strongest level in more than three weeks on Friday and most emerging Asian currencies looked set to post weekly gains as a jump in the yuan offset concerns about the escalating civil war in Iraq. The yuan hit two-month highs against the dollar, and looked set for its best weekly performance since December 2011 on growing hopes that the central bank has put the currency back on a gradual appreciation path after engineering a sharp correction earlier in the year to punish speculators. The baht gained on bond inflows and after the leader of the military government said an interim government would be set up by August. Bangkok shares also rose amid media reports that a transport strategy committee has approved a 3 trillion baht ($92.7 billion) infrastructure development plan. Taiwan's dollar advanced on some speculations that the central bank may tolerate the currency's appreciation amid a stronger South Korean won. Emerging Asian currencies also have been supported by expectations that the European Central Bank's policy easing last week will spur more investors to seek higher yields in Asia. "We remain constructive on the Asian FX space," said Credit Agricole CIB in a client note. "Provision of even cheaper liquidity, in large amounts and for an extended period, has boosted ammunition for the carry trade." For the week, the yuan led regional appreciation with a 0.7 percent gain against the dollar, encouraged by a series of strong mid-point fixings by the central bank. Many emerging Asian currencies tend to track the renminbi given regional economic dependence on China. Some of them are used for proxy trades to bet the yuan's direction. The baht has risen 0.5 percent, while the Indonesian rupiah has appreciated 0.4 percent. The won, the Taiwan dollar and the Singapore dollar have each gained 0.3 percent. BAHT The baht rose as much as 0.3 percent to 32.36 per dollar, its strongest since May 22, as foreign investors bought local bonds, especially long-end debt, traders said. Five- and 10-year government bond yields slid. Interbank speculators also purchased the baht on hopes that the military government's plans will pull the economy out of its tailspin. Still, domestic importers bought dollars for payments on dips, limiting the baht's upside, traders said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained as exporters bought it when it was weaker than 30.000 per U.S. dollar. The central bank was seen having more tolerance on a firmer Taiwan dollar as the won hovered near a six-year high, a currency trader in Taipei said. The monetary authority tends to closely look at the won as some of the island's major companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd compete with South Korea's rivals in overseas markets. On Thursday, Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol held to his earlier stance that he was not too worried about the rising won. Some foreign financial investors, however, sold the Taiwan dollar as local shares slid. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.93 101.71 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.2481 1.2480 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.997 30.045 +0.16 Korean won 1017.90 1017.70 -0.02 Baht 32.40 32.45 +0.17 Peso 43.80 43.82 +0.06 Rupiah 11785.00 11786.00 +0.01 Rupee 59.43 59.25 -0.30 Ringgit 3.2100 3.2080 -0.06 Yuan 6.2086 6.2185 +0.16 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.93 105.28 +3.28 Sing dlr 1.2481 1.2632 +1.21 Taiwan dlr 29.997 29.950 -0.16 Korean won 1017.90 1055.40 +3.68 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.44 Peso 43.80 44.40 +1.37 Rupiah 11785.00 12160.00 +3.18 Rupee 59.43 61.80 +3.99 Ringgit 3.2100 3.2755 +2.04 Yuan 6.2086 6.0539 -2.49 ($1 = 32.36 baht) (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Kim Coghill)