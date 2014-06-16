June 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.86 102.05 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2498 1.2512 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.004 30.053 +0.16 Korean won 1018.90 1017.80 -0.11 Baht 32.36 32.37 +0.03 Peso 43.87 43.79 -0.18 Rupiah 11795.00 11790.00 -0.04 Rupee 59.76 59.76 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2185 3.2185 +0.00 Yuan 6.2130 6.2107 -0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.86 105.28 +3.35 Sing dlr 1.2498 1.2632 +1.07 Taiwan dlr 30.004 29.950 -0.18 Korean won 1018.90 1055.40 +3.58 Baht 32.36 32.86 +1.55 Peso 43.87 44.40 +1.20 Rupiah 11795.00 12160.00 +3.09 Rupee 59.76 61.80 +3.41 Ringgit 3.2185 3.2755 +1.77 Yuan 6.2130 6.0539 -2.56 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)