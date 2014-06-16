* Rupee hits 5-week low as crude hovers near 9-month highs * Rupiah tracks weaker NDFs on deficit, inflation worries * Offshore funds sell won (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 16 The Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as the intensifying Iraqi insurgency lifted oil prices and dented appetites in the region for riskier assets. The rupee hit a five-week low as crude prices hovered near nine-month highs. Offshore funds sold the rupiah and the South Korean won. Sunni insurgents seized a mainly ethnic Turkmen city in northwestern Iraq on Sunday after heavy fighting, raising concerns over disruption of oil exports from OPEC's second-largest producer. Asian shares fell as geopolitical tensions impelled investors to safer assets. "This week Asian FX will have to contend with the threat of rising fuel prices and general risk aversion that follows from the situation in Iraq," Scotiabank said in a client note. "We'd expect those nations at external account and budgetary risk to take rising oil prices more on the chin than others with more flexible subsidy regimes," it said, adding the rupee and rupiah are the currencies most prominently at risk. Most emerging Asian currencies rose last week as investors chased higher yields in the region as the European Central Bank increased global liquidity with a policy easing this month. RUPIAH The rupiah fell, tracking its overall weakness in non-deliverable forwards, on worries about the impact of higher oil prices on Indonesia's current account deficit and inflation. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,814 per dollar, weaker than the previous day's 11,781. Jakarta shares eased 0.5 percent, underperforming most regional equity markets. WON The won eased as offshore funds cut holdings in the South Korean currency. South Korean exporters bought the won on dips for settlements, but selling from offshore funds caused local interbank speculators to look for chances to unload the currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.77 102.05 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.2502 1.2512 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.001 30.053 +0.17 Korean won 1019.50 1017.80 -0.17 Baht 32.34 32.37 +0.09 Peso 43.86 43.79 -0.16 Rupiah 11815.00 11790.00 -0.21 Rupee 59.97 59.76 -0.35 Ringgit 3.2220 3.2185 -0.11 Yuan 6.2140 6.2107 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.77 105.28 +3.44 Sing dlr 1.2502 1.2632 +1.04 Taiwan dlr 30.001 29.950 -0.17 Korean won 1019.50 1055.40 +3.52 Baht 32.34 32.86 +1.61 Peso 43.86 44.40 +1.22 Rupiah 11815.00 12160.00 +2.92 Rupee 59.97 61.80 +3.05 Ringgit 3.2220 3.2755 +1.66 Yuan 6.2140 6.0539 -2.58 (Editing by Eric Meijer)