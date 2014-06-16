(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 16 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday as the Iraqi insurgency lifted oil prices and dented investor appetite for riskier assets, while the Indian rupee hit a six-week low. The Chinese yuan eased after the central bank set a weaker midpoint, putting further pressure on regional units. The rupee lost up to 0.8 percent to 60.23 per dollar, its weakest since May 6, after data showing India's wholesale prices-based inflation in May accelerated to a five-month high of 6.01 percent. Indonesia's rupiah slid as local shares fell 0.8 percent, underperforming regional peers. The currency's non-deliverable forwards broadly weakened on worries about the impact of higher oil prices on a current account deficit and inflation. Offshore funds sold the South Korean won. Sunni insurgents seized a mainly ethnic Turkmen city in northwestern Iraq on Sunday after heavy fighting, raising concerns over disruption to oil exports from OPEC's second-largest producer. Asian shares fell as geopolitical tensions impelled investors to safer assets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.89 102.05 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2507 1.2512 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.055 30.053 -0.01 Korean won 1019.80 1017.80 -0.20 Baht 32.35 32.37 +0.06 Peso 43.92 43.79 -0.30 Rupiah 11815.00 11790.00 -0.21 Rupee 60.15 59.76 -0.65 Ringgit 3.2255 3.2185 -0.22 Yuan 6.2180 6.2107 -0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.89 105.28 +3.32 Sing dlr 1.2507 1.2632 +1.00 Taiwan dlr 30.055 29.950 -0.35 Korean won 1019.80 1055.40 +3.49 Baht 32.35 32.86 +1.58 Peso 43.92 44.40 +1.08 Rupiah 11815.00 12160.00 +2.92 Rupee 60.15 61.80 +2.74 Ringgit 3.2255 3.2755 +1.55 Yuan 6.2180 6.0539 -2.64 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)