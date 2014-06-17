June 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.94 101.84 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2507 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.008 30.061 +0.18 Korean won 1021.60 1020.10 -0.15 Baht 32.37 32.36 -0.03 Peso 43.96 43.92 -0.09 Rupiah 11840.00 11815.00 -0.21 Rupee 60.16 60.16 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2270 3.2250 -0.06 Yuan 6.2281 6.2250 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.94 105.28 +3.27 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2632 +0.89 Taiwan dlr 30.008 29.950 -0.19 Korean won 1021.60 1055.40 +3.31 Baht 32.37 32.86 +1.51 Peso 43.96 44.40 +0.99 Rupiah 11840.00 12160.00 +2.70 Rupee 60.16 61.80 +2.73 Ringgit 3.2270 3.2755 +1.50 Yuan 6.2281 6.0539 -2.80 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)