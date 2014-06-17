* Singapore dollar down after weak May exports * Rupiah falls on dividend-linked dollar demand * Baht slides on dollar-short covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 17 Most emerging Asian currencies extended losses on Tuesday as a deepening conflict in Iraq and a gas dispute in Ukraine hurt risk sentiment, while investors stayed cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day. The rupee fell to a seven-week low as the risk of higher oil prices from the insurgency in Iraq continued to fuel concerns over inflation in India. Singapore's dollar came under further pressure from disappointing May exports data. The Indonesian rupiah eased on dividend-linked dollar demand. Oil prices remained near nine-month highs after militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant seized a large swathe of northern Iraq and threatened to capture a key oil refinery. Russia cut off gas to Ukraine on Monday in a dispute over unpaid bills that could disrupt supplies to the rest of Europe and set back hopes for peace between the former Soviet neighbours. "We have various factors such as a Fed meeting to see near-term corrections in Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Short-term investors may want to book more profits from Asia, probably due to strong U.S. economic data, even though I don't expect any surprise from the Fed meeting," Park added. U.S. manufacturing output rose in May and factory activity in New York state accelerated sharply this month, increasing hopes of a strong rebound in economic growth this quarter. The Fed is expected to announce a further reduction in its monthly bond purchasing programme after a two-day policy meeting starting later on Tuesday, but most market participants do not expect an interest rate hike until mid-2015. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased 0.2 percent to 1.2529 per the U.S. dollar, its weakest since June 6. Singapore's non-oil domestic exports unexpectedly fell in May on weak shipments of electronics and pharmaceuticals to its key markets, indicating the city-state may not be benefiting yet from a recovery in developed economies. "Today's outcome is consistent with our view that the SGD NEER will at best be stable and USD/SGD will go slightly higher in order for Singapore to maintain its exports competitiveness," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, referring to the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate. The city-state's currency, however, is seen securing a chart support line around 1.2530, a 55-day moving average, analysts said. It also has the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1.2529 of its appreciation in June. RUPIAH The rupiah slid on dollar demand linked to dividend payments to foreign investors, traders said. Spot rupiah came under further pressure from its weakness in non-deliverable forwards. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,863 per dollar, weaker than the previous day's 11,814. A Jakarta-based currency trader said spot rupiah may weaken past 11,900 due to the uncertainty over the upcoming presidential election and dollar demand from importers. BAHT The Thai baht slid as foreign and local investors covered short positions in the dollar with subdued trading ahead of the Fed policy meeting. Foreign investors were net sellers of Bangkok shares in the previous five consecutive sessions, unloading a combined net 3.34 billion baht ($103.25 million) during the period. Still, some foreigners bought local bonds, limiting the baht's depreciation, traders said. Foreign investors appeared to have switched from stocks to bonds, keeping an eye on the political situation, they added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.97 101.84 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.2522 1.2507 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.002 30.061 +0.20 Korean won 1022.70 1020.10 -0.25 Baht 32.42 32.36 -0.19 Peso 43.96 43.92 -0.08 Rupiah 11870.00 11815.00 -0.46 Rupee 60.36 60.16 -0.34 Ringgit 3.2280 3.2250 -0.09 Yuan 6.2322 6.2250 -0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.97 105.28 +3.24 Sing dlr 1.2522 1.2632 +0.88 Taiwan dlr 30.002 29.950 -0.17 Korean won 1022.70 1055.40 +3.20 Baht 32.42 32.86 +1.36 Peso 43.96 44.40 +1.00 Rupiah 11870.00 12160.00 +2.44 Rupee 60.36 61.80 +2.39 Ringgit 3.2280 3.2755 +1.47 Yuan 6.2322 6.0539 -2.86 ($1 = 32.35 baht) (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)